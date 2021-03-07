Column: COVID-19 brought us together as a community

Mason City is poised for the big post COVID-19 comeback.
Although the pandemic made things very challenging, coming together to work on common goals is one of the greatest gifts that COVID-19 has given our community.
Local leaders and ordinary citizens organized our pandemic response and at the same time kept all of our exciting economic development projects moving forward.
Our economic development team’s small business relief fund helped 119 businesses. Metalcraft Company ramped up production of face shields. MacNider Museum Director Edie Blanchard kicked off a volunteer campaign to make free face masks. The Mason City School District made 300 mobile hotspots for virtual learning available to students and families without internet access.
Despite pandemic-related reductions in hotel-motel and other tax receipts, the city finished the fiscal year on a positive note. Our safety-minded workers continued to lower our worker compensation insurance rate, providing savings for taxpayers. Keeping overtime in check produced additional savings.
Despite high pandemic-related absenteeism, essential service disruptions were avoided. Concerns about curtailing trash collection and snow removal did not materialize. The new Mason City Arena was able to host camps, practices, workshops and tryouts with safety measures in place. Plans are in place to reopen the aquatic center, museum and library.
Mason City became the only city in Iowa to be named by the National Civic League as a finalist for the All-America City Award. The 1,000 Friends of Iowa “Best Development Award” recognized our “efficient use of resources in the development of a sustainable community that provides high quality of life” and Main Street Iowa recognized the Mason City Arena with the “Game Changer Award.”
If you watch the national TV news you would think the world was coming to an end on a daily basis. In Mason City, however, MercyOne has been keeping up with demand for COVID-19 patient care and Cerro Gordo County has a higher vaccination rate than the state and nation. The innovative work of the Cerro Gordo County Public Health Department was even recognized in the Wall Street Journal.
Our information team partnered with the county health department to hold more than 40 news conferences. An emergency call center was established. We are thankful for our newspaper, radio, TV and other media partners for their key role in providing accurate information during the pandemic.
I am grateful for so many who are demonstrating their resilience and compassion. It is a such a privilege to live in Mason City where challenges bring out the best in us.