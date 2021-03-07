Column: COVID-19 brought us together as a community

Mason City became the only city in Iowa to be named by the National Civic League as a finalist for the All-America City Award. The 1,000 Friends of Iowa “Best Development Award” recognized our “efficient use of resources in the development of a sustainable community that provides high quality of life” and Main Street Iowa recognized the Mason City Arena with the “Game Changer Award.”

If you watch the national TV news you would think the world was coming to an end on a daily basis. In Mason City, however, MercyOne has been keeping up with demand for COVID-19 patient care and Cerro Gordo County has a higher vaccination rate than the state and nation. The innovative work of the Cerro Gordo County Public Health Department was even recognized in the Wall Street Journal.

Our information team partnered with the county health department to hold more than 40 news conferences. An emergency call center was established. We are thankful for our newspaper, radio, TV and other media partners for their key role in providing accurate information during the pandemic.

I am grateful for so many who are demonstrating their resilience and compassion. It is a such a privilege to live in Mason City where challenges bring out the best in us.

