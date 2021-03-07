Column: Clear Lake's 2020 mantra, 'Together We Rise'

In 2020, the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce had the opportunity to serve our community and area businesses in ways we did not anticipate at the beginning of the year. We fully expected to host all of the great events our community and visitors love. By mid-March, it was clear many events would not happen, and our team quickly re-focused on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. We concentrated on being a resource to area businesses, shopping local, and maintaining a positive community mindset.
As soon as the state shut down, our region united around shopping and supporting local. Clear Lake truly embraced the COVID mantra, “Together We Rise.” Businesses rose to the occasion and continued to serve their customers by offering delivery, curbside pickup, and personal shopping. Social media was flooded with pictures of what people ordered for supper from local restaurants. Lake Time Brewery even had an Emergency Beer Hotline and Cookies, Etc. installed a 24x7 cookie ATM.
Thursdays on Main went virtual with Thursdays Online. And we launched a Be a Tourist in Your Own Backyard campaign, inviting community members to see Clear Lake through the eyes of a tourist. Our “Buy-In Clear Lake” gift card campaign made $30 gift cards available for $20, thanks to the support of over 100 generous sponsors. We sold over 2,200 gift cars and pumped over $67,000 into the local economy early in the pandemic when businesses were forced to close or drastically reduce operations.
The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce also worked alongside Vision North Iowa partners to serve area businesses by providing timely information, resources, and training. We championed a local grant program that provided over $400,000 in funds to impacted businesses. Even though we were forced to be apart, technology allowed us to stay connected and build partnerships that will continue to serve North Iowa well into the future.
And while the pandemic isn’t completely behind us, the Chamber has every confidence we will recover and build a better North Iowa. As we look ahead, we remain committed to connecting member businesses with the information and resources they need to recover. We’ll also continue to champion the “shop, dine, and support local” messaging, building on the foundation laid in 2020. Together we will recover, rebuild, and be stronger in 2021.
Stacy Doughan is CEO and Board Secretary for the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce.