Column: Clear Lake's 2020 mantra, 'Together We Rise'

In 2020, the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce had the opportunity to serve our community and area businesses in ways we did not anticipate at the beginning of the year. We fully expected to host all of the great events our community and visitors love. By mid-March, it was clear many events would not happen, and our team quickly re-focused on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. We concentrated on being a resource to area businesses, shopping local, and maintaining a positive community mindset.

As soon as the state shut down, our region united around shopping and supporting local. Clear Lake truly embraced the COVID mantra, “Together We Rise.” Businesses rose to the occasion and continued to serve their customers by offering delivery, curbside pickup, and personal shopping. Social media was flooded with pictures of what people ordered for supper from local restaurants. Lake Time Brewery even had an Emergency Beer Hotline and Cookies, Etc. installed a 24x7 cookie ATM.