Column: Clear Lake Schools expand programming

I have never been more inspired by a group of people than the people who work for the Clear Lake CSD.

Last March, when the pandemic closed schools our teachers made a commitment to do their very best to educate all students. They immediately worked to set-up virtual teaching for all students.

The district made sure all students K-12 had a device in their hands and CLTEL ensured that all families had internet access. It was truly a community effort.

The 2020-21 school year definitely presented challenges, but again the school staff stepped up and held in-person instruction every day with all students that felt comfortable doing in person learning and also provided an option for those that felt more comfortable learning virtually.

Our teachers' remarkable ability to teach a classroom full of students and at the same time have students zooming live into the classroom is incredible. The staff have continued to balance safety of the staff and students along with providing a quality education for ALL students.