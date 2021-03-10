Column: Clear Lake Schools expand programming

I have never been more inspired by a group of people than the people who work for the Clear Lake CSD.
Last March, when the pandemic closed schools our teachers made a commitment to do their very best to educate all students. They immediately worked to set-up virtual teaching for all students.
The district made sure all students K-12 had a device in their hands and CLTEL ensured that all families had internet access. It was truly a community effort.
The 2020-21 school year definitely presented challenges, but again the school staff stepped up and held in-person instruction every day with all students that felt comfortable doing in person learning and also provided an option for those that felt more comfortable learning virtually.
Our teachers' remarkable ability to teach a classroom full of students and at the same time have students zooming live into the classroom is incredible. The staff have continued to balance safety of the staff and students along with providing a quality education for ALL students.
The Clear Lake School District was also recognized as a Model Professional Learning Community (PLC) District at work by Solution Tree after starting the PLC process only 3 ½ years ago. This is a huge accomplishment, given that there are less than 25 school districts in the U.S. and Canada with this distinction.
The district also added the Biomed Project Lead the Way (PLTW) strand at the high school and added more PLTW classes to their computer science at the middle school and high school. The district has expanded the PLTW launch at the elementary to meet all of the Next Generation Science standards.
Clear Lake has expanded its High School Registered Apprenticeship program to know included General Construction along with the welding apprenticeship.
Enrollment continues to grow at Clear Lake, with the served enrollment up by 110 students over the last four years. This has been driven by the increase in open enrollment into the district, which grew by 50 students this year and has grown by 110 over the last four years.
Even in a pandemic, Clear Lake School District continues to thrive.
Doug Gee is the superintendent of Clear Lake Community Schools.