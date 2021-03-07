Column: Celebrating over 100 days in school during the pandemic

The summer before the 2020-2021 school year began was full of planning, and an important question emerged: how do we continue to form disciples to lead, love, and serve in a pandemic?
The previous year was going so well, then everything came to an abrupt halt in March. We quickly had to pivot our strategies by moving online. It was an understandable option to end the year, but we felt conflicted over what would be in the best interest of our students. They needed that time in class.
We decided to take on the challenge of making face-to-face learning a reality as we moved into the new year.
From moving classrooms to seating charts, spacing out desks, adding automated dispensers, special door handles, and more, we worked to reduce touch points.
We formed new policies and added new processes like the ionized sprayer that is now used on lockers, doorways, bathroom stalls, etc.
We took the time to educate and communicate new guidelines, we sought guidance, we required masks, we continued to plan and worked hard to think of everything we could before the year began.
We completely changed our schedule, moving to a block format in order to limit time in the halls where students move freely and to reduce the number of courses students would need to concentrate on.
And our teachers stepped up. They created plans based on a new block schedule that they had never done before. They planned for online students, for hybrid, for in-person. They had to plan for every scenario.
Everything remained fluid. Students could choose to be in-person or online and might move from one to another at any time. Lesson plans were designed to accommodate students whose schedules were in flux.
What a thing to celebrate, rising to the occasion so that our students could continue to learn in every scenario, doing what is best for them.
Dozens of cherished traditions have had to be completely rethought in these 100 days. Masses moved online, fundraisers, virtual pep assemblies, concerts, spectator restrictions for games – as they too moved online – community volunteering, and so much more changed.
But we changed with it. We made sure these precious traditions continued because they mattered and will continue to be a huge part of who we are as a school.
Parents and students have stepped up as well, making sure they follow our masking policies, taking time to use hand sanitizer before and after class, helping to disinfect the desks and areas that they touch. Most importantly, they have remained flexible.
With safety being the number one priority, we at Newman Catholic have adapted in almost every fashion this year. Teachers, staff, parents, students, you should all be proud of what you have accomplished during these 100 days of school.