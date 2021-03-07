Column: Celebrating over 100 days in school during the pandemic

And our teachers stepped up. They created plans based on a new block schedule that they had never done before. They planned for online students, for hybrid, for in-person. They had to plan for every scenario.

Everything remained fluid. Students could choose to be in-person or online and might move from one to another at any time. Lesson plans were designed to accommodate students whose schedules were in flux.

What a thing to celebrate, rising to the occasion so that our students could continue to learn in every scenario, doing what is best for them.

Dozens of cherished traditions have had to be completely rethought in these 100 days. Masses moved online, fundraisers, virtual pep assemblies, concerts, spectator restrictions for games – as they too moved online – community volunteering, and so much more changed.

But we changed with it. We made sure these precious traditions continued because they mattered and will continue to be a huge part of who we are as a school.

Parents and students have stepped up as well, making sure they follow our masking policies, taking time to use hand sanitizer before and after class, helping to disinfect the desks and areas that they touch. Most importantly, they have remained flexible.