After a summer of European heat waves, California wild fires, Southeast U.S. hurricane destruction and other climate disasters, discussions on addressing climate change have come to the fore. A recent survey indicates 70% of Iowa voters support government action to address climate change
Many solutions to mitigate climate change have been proposed. Let’s look at what one group of experts is proposing, economists.
U.S. economists have joined together to recommend a tax on carbon emissions as the most effective way of controlling carbon emissions and mitigating climate change. The following statements provide an overview of their policy recommendation.
1. A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary.
2. A carbon tax should increase every year until emission reduction goals are met.
3. A sufficiently robust and gradually rising carbon tax will replace the need for various carbon regulations.
4. To prevent carbon leakage and to protect U.S. competitiveness, a border carbon adjustment system should be established.
5. To maximize the fairness and political viability of a rising carbon tax, all the revenue should be returned directly to U.S. citizens.
A tax on carbon emissions where the revenue is returned to the people entails minimal government involvement while allowing the marketplace to determine winners and losers among non-carbon energy sources.
A total of 3,554 U.S. economists have signed-on to this bi-partisan policy recommendation. This is the largest public statement of economists in history.
Included in the economists listed above are four (all) of the former Chairs of the Federal Reserve, 27 Nobel Laureate economists, 15 former Chairs of the Council of Economic Advisors and two former Secretaries of the U.S. Department of Treasury.
The list includes well-known economic leaders Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, Lawrence Summers, George Schultz, Janet Yellen and Paul Volcker.
This solution is also promoted by Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), of which Citizen Climate Advocates of North Central Iowa is a member chapter. CCL is an international organization of over 500 grassroots chapters.
