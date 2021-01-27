Clayson: White working underclass are not racists

The white working underclass are accused of being irredeemable racists. This is simply not true. It is a scam, a mechanism to control the agenda.

You will note it is American intellectuals, the revolutionist left, and the cons who live off social discord who are pushing this claim.

Do they actually know any working-class Americans?

Who lives in areas composed of people from all races and from all parts of the world? Who lives where schools have more “minorities” than whites? Who is more likely to go to work with people from all races and ethnic groups?

What person is much more likely to be a policeman than a professor; a person who is much more likely to work at Taco Bell than as a nutritionist at the USDA. Much more likely to work for a city government than at Google.

On the other hand, where do the upper-class liberals live? Where do they send their children to school? Where do they work?

In fact, where do many who have a made a career on racism live? Do they actually live in working-class neighborhoods? Congresswoman Maxine Waters resides in an exclusive area of LA with less than 5% Blacks. Obama has bought a home about as far from the lower class as he could get.