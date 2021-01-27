Clayson: White working underclass are not racists

The white working underclass are accused of being irredeemable racists. This is simply not true. It is a scam, a mechanism to control the agenda.
You will note it is American intellectuals, the revolutionist left, and the cons who live off social discord who are pushing this claim.
Do they actually know any working-class Americans?
Who lives in areas composed of people from all races and from all parts of the world? Who lives where schools have more “minorities” than whites? Who is more likely to go to work with people from all races and ethnic groups?
What person is much more likely to be a policeman than a professor; a person who is much more likely to work at Taco Bell than as a nutritionist at the USDA. Much more likely to work for a city government than at Google.
On the other hand, where do the upper-class liberals live? Where do they send their children to school? Where do they work?
In fact, where do many who have a made a career on racism live? Do they actually live in working-class neighborhoods? Congresswoman Maxine Waters resides in an exclusive area of LA with less than 5% Blacks. Obama has bought a home about as far from the lower class as he could get.
No. No. The white working class are racist because they promote a special type of racism; they are white “supremacists.” You see, they may not dislike people not like them, they simply think their lifestyle is superior.
Are you kidding?
A guy who is working for minimum wage and delivering papers in the morning just to get by thinks this system is superior? A guy the ruling class wants nothing to do with and despises the things he holds dear, then turns around and says, “Yes, I’m superior to those other folks. I can’t even spell it, but hell, I’m a supremacist.”
Sure.
What in the world are white university administrators doing when they insist on diversity? Are they not saying that we must bend a few rules for a good cause? That we should discriminate in favor of minorities so they can be more like us? Hold important positions like we do, do important superior things just like us?
And these people don’t think they are superior? Is that not being a “white supremacist?”
If diversity is so important, why don’t they quit their positions (their careers) and get a “job” at a local police department?
The word “racist” has lost all specific meaning. It is now just another synonym for “evil.” Continuous use of the word “Nazi” is also losing its meaning because of loose and largely incorrect usage. Something else must be used to scare the masses and make sure people don’t think clearly about current issues.
Supremacists… ah, that sounds bad. What about “white” supremacists? Ooh, excellent, but who can we tag with this great label? Upper-class whites? That’s logical, but wait, what about lower-class whites? It makes no sense, but it will fly. Go for it.
Dennis Clayson is a professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
