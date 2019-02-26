When I was younger and less cynical, I taught a capstone course. Everyone in this class was weeks from getting a shiny new bachelor’s degree. One day, I asked a question and a student actually answered. Since most of these students did not know who Socrates was, let alone what a Socratic debate was, I ever so politely challenged his answer. He glared at me and refused to continue the dialog.
Evidently, I had violated a sacred norm because about one-third of the class also began glaring at me.
Within three weeks, all of these people would be certified as college graduates. Evidently, being personally challenged, even ever so politely, was not something a student (after four years) was expected to tolerate.
Professors consider themselves to be master teachers. It is common conceit of the occupation. After doing this for decades, I have only met three professors who would admit they were not good teachers. Only three.
If you suggested to the self-proclaimed paragons of instructional virtue that they were passing students who learned almost nothing in their classes, they would be outraged. Yet, their common complaint is that they continue to receive students in their classes who know next to nothing.
No one seems to notice the contradiction.
Unfortunately, at a modern university, you don’t have to learn anything to graduate. It helps, but it is not necessary. There are literally hundreds of classes a student can take that cannot be failed. Only students who refuse to show up, and then refuse to fill out a required bureaucratic form, actually fail.
This, unfortunately, is in the immediate short-term advantage of almost everyone.
Students get a degree because they, well, because they paid for it. They didn’t pay outrageous tuition and put themselves into years of debt just to be told they were also expected to become “educated.” Parents can proudly put the misleading “My child is an honor student” sticker on their car.
Which is sad because some students truly are honor students. However, it is relatively difficult to tell who they are compared to the ones who skated by, taking the fluff courses and basking in the universal adoration of mediocracy. If half the students get an A, then the top students get the same grade as the average students. But I digress.
Instructors can still fancy themselves as master teachers. “Golly, all my students earned As and Bs.” And since As are great and learning is hard, professors earn good student evaluations (and merit pay) because they are well liked.
Meanwhile, administrators are intent on high enrollment numbers and retention. They are rewarded by attracting lots of students and making sure that none wash out. As a consequence, schools are now ranked not by the graduates who make it, but by the number of students the school “retains.”
Administrators also get bored easily with academics and instead spend much of their time on trendy social issues. New student centers reserved for the victims of the week look good on the resume, and goals become “diversity and inclusion” rather than some vague thing called “learning.”
Administrators are also in it for the short-run. They are selected by professional hiring firms who have a hard time finding Iowa on a map, and after an intergalactic and very expensive search, the candidate hired sees the new job as a stepping stone to the next better job. Consequently, they seek out strategies that increase enrollment and retention as fast as possible but which usually guarantee lower enrollments in the future. Strategies to ensure long-term growth will usually result in short-term losses. Short-term losses result in not getting the next-better job.
Now, as an older and more grizzled professor, I realize I was wrong to challenge a student. What was I thinking? Nothing good could have come of it.
Dennis Clayson is a business professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
