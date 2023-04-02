April is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, an initiative rooted in the belief child abuse and neglect are community problems with answers found by communities working together in meaningful ways to strengthen and support children and families.

But we believe this month is about more than just raising awareness of child maltreatment. It’s about taking action. We can all do this, whether by donating time and resources to child well-being programs and family-focused initiatives, or simply helping to create a more compassionate community by getting to know our neighbors, checking in on friends, and having patience and giving grace to those around us.

One of the ways you can directly impact a child who has experienced abuse and neglect is by volunteering with the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program of North Central Iowa. CASA volunteers come from all walks of life and have a variety of backgrounds, just like the children they serve. Their purpose is to advocate for children who are involved with the courts and child welfare system due to experiencing abuse and neglect.

CASA volunteers learn all about the child they are assigned, as well as their family, and their situation. They then ensure the child’s perspective and voice is heard when decisions are being made, and they work together with others involved in the case to make sure the child receives services they need for their physical, social, and educational development.

CASA volunteers also collaborate to identify ways for families to resolve obstacles as they strive to reunite with their children whenever safely possible. The biggest part of this effort is to make sure families develop protective factors that can mitigate possible future child maltreatment and ideally eliminate it altogether.

Protective factors are conditions and attributes in individuals and communities that contribute to resilience and the overall health and well-being of families. These include knowing how to nurture healthy attachments, an understanding of parenting techniques, knowledge of child and youth development, having reliable social connections, and having access in the community to a variety of different supports for parents.

We can make a difference when it comes to child abuse and neglect. Child maltreatment hurts and damages our community, but our community can be the source of the solution.

Crystal Engstrom is the program coordinator of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of North Central Iowa, which covers Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Winnebago, Worth and Mitchell counties. She can be contacted to learn more about CASA by emailing crystal.engstrom@dia.iowa.gov. People can also visit casaiowa.org. CASA of North Central Iowa is a partner agency with the United Way of North Central Iowa.