Carney: What will it take for landowners to practice sustainability?

As attention on water quality, sustainability, farm income levels, and rural quality of life grows every year, those of us who work in the soil and water conservation arena often wonder what will be required to get the majority of landowners to adopt even the most basic soil health practices.

Iowa citizens have some very real concerns. We live in the most altered landscape in the United States, we have nearly the smallest amount of forests and public lands of any state, and we have only half of the topsoil we had in the 1860s. We produce one out of every three hogs in the United States, primarily indoors which requires handling of huge quantities of animal waste. Our rainfall amounts are trending upward and we are experiencing historically severe rain events. The economic costs of flooding damages in Iowa over the past dozen years are in the billions of dollars. And to add insult to injury, we are now exporting down the Mississippi River and the Missouri River more than double the amount of harmful and expensive nitrates than we were just eight to ten years ago.