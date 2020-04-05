Carney: Time to break those old tilling habits
0 comments

Carney: Time to break those old tilling habits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Recent events around our country and the world certainly cause many of our other endeavors to take on a new perspective. Concerns for our natural resources may seem less important as we worry more about our own safety and well-being. We all hope that in a few months we can get back to some sort of new normal with a greater respect for our fragile existence.

One of the greatest lessons in the pandemic is the realization of how much we can voluntarily alter our own lives in a very short time. Activities and habits that we were sure could never be altered have changed overnight. It gives those involved with natural resource protection and climate change activism hope that behaviors can change. It is hoped that changes can occur before we are presented with such dire consequences as the pandemic.

In our area, weather conditions last fall and possibly this spring have made it difficult for farmers to do the tillage and fertilization that unfortunately is still the standard practice prior to planting this year’s crop. This might be the year to try something new and reduce some of this unnecessary tillage. Virtually all of the tillage routinely done in the fall is done as a habit with no agronomic advantage. Since much of this was not done last fall, there will be a mad dash to do more tillage this spring without concern for its effect on our water and soil resources.

This might be the year to try reducing tillage practices or, better yet, eliminate them in favor of no-till planting, at least when following a soybean crop. There are very few newer planters that can’t plant successfully into undisturbed soybean stubble even without row cleaners. Farmers just need to be a little more attentive of soil conditions by delaying planting a couple more days to let the soil dry out. The time traditionally spent on tillage could be spent making sure the planter is properly adjusted.

Dennis Carney

Carney

Change is hard, but it can be done. Landowners, also, need to do their research and be supportive of changes to protect their investment in land and the collective well-being of our communities. We now know the long-term consequences of continuing traditional farming habits, which diminish our quality of life through continued reductions in water quality and land productivity.

As the importance of water quality and the reduction in soil erosion in Iowa grows, there are more and more programs to assist with the transition to a less destructive way of growing crops. If you are interested in making a change, contact your local NRCS or Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). In Cerro Gordo county phone 641-424-4452. Several federal programs offer support. State cost share information for no-till and cover crop implementation comes out in July. Your local SWCD office will get you on their list, so you are ready to apply for programs when details for your county are announced. Let’s take advantage of this opportunity and make a change. cerrogordoswcd.org

Our Environment: Winter 2019-2020

Stay in tune with the land you live on. These are some of our environmentally-related stories from winter of 2019-2020.

Dennis Carney is a Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner. The local office can be found at 1415 S. Monroe, Mason City. Online: cerrogordoswcd.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News