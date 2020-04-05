Carney: Time to break those old tilling habits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recent events around our country and the world certainly cause many of our other endeavors to take on a new perspective. Concerns for our natural resources may seem less important as we worry more about our own safety and well-being. We all hope that in a few months we can get back to some sort of new normal with a greater respect for our fragile existence.

One of the greatest lessons in the pandemic is the realization of how much we can voluntarily alter our own lives in a very short time. Activities and habits that we were sure could never be altered have changed overnight. It gives those involved with natural resource protection and climate change activism hope that behaviors can change. It is hoped that changes can occur before we are presented with such dire consequences as the pandemic.

In our area, weather conditions last fall and possibly this spring have made it difficult for farmers to do the tillage and fertilization that unfortunately is still the standard practice prior to planting this year’s crop. This might be the year to try something new and reduce some of this unnecessary tillage. Virtually all of the tillage routinely done in the fall is done as a habit with no agronomic advantage. Since much of this was not done last fall, there will be a mad dash to do more tillage this spring without concern for its effect on our water and soil resources.