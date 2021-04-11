Carney: Soil now primary focus of conservationists

Spring is upon us! Agriculture producers and landowners are finalizing decisions and actions for this year’s planting season. Most of the decisions involving expensive inputs, such as seed, fertilizers, and herbicides, are usually made using economic considerations. However, some application methods, timing of operations, and other land preparation decisions tend to be done based on farm traditions, resistance to change, and bad advice.

As stated repeatedly in this column, I realize change is hard. Many producers are more than willing to change the variety of corn hybrid they plant from year to year but are unwilling to change how they plant it. Herbicides that are widely used change completely every few years as a new and improved system is released, yet many producers have been doing the same tillage operations and timing for nearly their whole farming career. Unnecessary tillage continues to degrade water quality and soil health.