Carney: Soil care a rising factor in financial success

Consumer pressure is always what drives positive change in any business that produces and sells a product in an open market. The demand that food, fiber, and fuel be produced with minimal impact to our environment continues to grow. The recent proliferation of incentive programs offered by agricultural industry, environmental groups, climate groups, and grain processors to reduce the detrimental effects of our traditional methods of row crop farming illustrate that change soon will be demanded.

Also, due to public concerns about water quality and its effects on so many things, more watershed groups are formed in Iowa each year. Currently there are just under 30 Watershed Management Authorities (WMAs) organized in Iowa that cover close to a third of the state. Two more watershed coalitions in our area formed this past fall. I have been involved in identifying board members for both the Iowa River Watershed that runs from Cerro Gordo County to Tama County, and the Shell Rock River Watershed running from the Minnesota border to where it joins the Cedar River in Black Hawk County. These coalitions illustrate that residents in these watersheds are concerned about the quality of their water and are willing to work for conservation practices that will reduce both soil and nutrient runoff into these rivers and streams. As these groups organize, they normally work to attract funding to incentivize healthy soil practices in their area.