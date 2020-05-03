Carney: Practices to improve water quality

Public concern about the detrimental effects our agricultural systems are having on surface water quality is rising. Nitrate contamination can negatively affect human health and contribute to nutrient enrichment problems in surface waters. To substantially reduce the amount of nitrate in our surface water requires first, that producers use best management practices in the timing and amount of nitrogen applied to the land and, second, that tile and surface water be treated in this type of wetlands. Iowa State University research has shown that strategically sited and designed wetlands can remove 40-90% of nitrates and up to 90% of herbicides from the cropland drainage water that passes through them. Obviously, if fertilizer rates are reduced and application is done closer to the time that the crop needs the nutrient, less downstream removal is needed. Better management practices, reduced tillage, use of cover crops, grassed waterways, and CREP sites all have a role to play in improving our local water quality.