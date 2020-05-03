Carney: Practices to improve water quality

Even as we all struggle with the current public health emergency, let us not lose sight of the continuing efforts being made toward natural resource protection and climate change. I hope that by next summer we will have moved beyond the coronavirus but the importance of vigilance concerning the quality of our water, the health of our soil, and the need to slow climate change will remain.
This summer two large Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) projects that are designed to reduce the amount of agricultural nitrogen reaching our surface waters, will be built in our area. One along Interstate 35, just south of Clear Lake, and one is planned in Floyd County a few miles south of the Floyd County Fairgrounds. These projects are just one part of multiple efforts being undertaken in our area to protect our natural resources.
CREP is a federal, state, local, and private partnership that provides incentives to landowners who voluntarily create wetlands for water quality improvement in the tile-drained regions of our state. In addition to improving water quality, these wetlands provide wildlife habitat, increased recreational opportunities, and some flooding mitigation. The sites are selected by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS), based on the impact they would have on water quality. Once this is established, landowners are contacted. Monetary incentives to the landowner include up to 15 years of rental payments for all acres involved, 100% cost share for wetland restoration and buffer establishment, and an incentive payment for a 30-year or perpetual easement. This program is only available in 37 north central Iowa counties. North Central Iowa is responsible for the largest amount of excess nitrogen that leaves our state via the rivers that eventually reach the Gulf of Mexico.
Public concern about the detrimental effects our agricultural systems are having on surface water quality is rising. Nitrate contamination can negatively affect human health and contribute to nutrient enrichment problems in surface waters. To substantially reduce the amount of nitrate in our surface water requires first, that producers use best management practices in the timing and amount of nitrogen applied to the land and, second, that tile and surface water be treated in this type of wetlands. Iowa State University research has shown that strategically sited and designed wetlands can remove 40-90% of nitrates and up to 90% of herbicides from the cropland drainage water that passes through them. Obviously, if fertilizer rates are reduced and application is done closer to the time that the crop needs the nutrient, less downstream removal is needed. Better management practices, reduced tillage, use of cover crops, grassed waterways, and CREP sites all have a role to play in improving our local water quality.
Agencies involved with the selection, construction, and financing of these areas include IDALS, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), local Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Iowa State University, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). If you have concerns about the protection of land you own or operate, contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District. In Cerro Gordo County call 641-424-4452 or visit www.cerrogordoswcd.org.
Dennis Carney is a Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner. The local office can be found at 1415 S. Monroe, Mason City. Online: cerrogordoswcd.org.
