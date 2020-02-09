Carney: Outdoor rec trust fund money will increase land stewardship resources
Carney: Outdoor rec trust fund money will increase land stewardship resources

For those of us that work in or support private lands conservation work, the news from Iowa’s capitol a couple weeks ago was very encouraging. After 10 years of refusing to fund the Iowa Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund Amendment, passed in 2010 with over 65% Iowa voter approval, the Governor’s office has decided to support the legislation with funding. Also known as Iowa Water and Land Legacy, this amendment’s fund will, unless changed before implementation, supply a much needed new funding source to protect the state’s streams, lakes, and rivers as an investment in clean water.

For fiscal year 2019, Iowa’s 100 Soil and Water Conservation districts operated on about $25 million. These funds, administered by the Division of Soil Conservation in Iowa’s Department of Agriculture, supply cost share dollars to agricultural landowners who want to protect their land from erosion. This new funding could supply an additional $150 million to the state and districts to expand programs and staff to assist and educate more landowners.

By protecting our most valuable resource, our soil, everyone in the state benefits. These expenditures may be used to enhance soil health, thus improving water quality for recreation and for consumption. The more conservation practices and structures on the ground, the longer communities can supply safe drinking water without expensive new facilities while landowners reduce their soil loss and degradation. These efforts are truly about our quality of life, both rural and urban.

The cost share dollars supplied to Soil and Water Conservation Districts are also used to subsidize the adoption of new soil health practices, such as no-till and cover crops. A couple of years of a small incentive might entice producers to try a new practice that they just might discover is profitable, even without the subsidy. As always, old habits are hard to break and excessive, ill-timed tillage seems to be the hardest thing for many farmers to quit.

Over the past year, the Natural Resource Conservation Service in Iowa has greatly increased its staffing in offices across the state. These experts will be key to assisting state and local district office experts administer a new push for land and water stewardship that is being demanded by the general public. The interest in the implementation of the IWLL funding is another indication that agriculture needs to quickly transition to more sustainable methods of land stewardship.

If you have an opportunity to visit with your state legislator, please express your support for this increase in funding for soil and water conservation. If you have questions on programs available to help you protect your soil and water resources, contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District. In Cerro Gordo County, call 641-424-4452 or check our website at www.cerrogordoswcd.org.

Dennis Carney is a Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner. The local office can be found at 1415 S. Monroe, Mason City. Online: cerrogordoswcd.org.

