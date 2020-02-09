Carney: Outdoor rec trust fund money will increase land stewardship resources

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The cost share dollars supplied to Soil and Water Conservation Districts are also used to subsidize the adoption of new soil health practices, such as no-till and cover crops. A couple of years of a small incentive might entice producers to try a new practice that they just might discover is profitable, even without the subsidy. As always, old habits are hard to break and excessive, ill-timed tillage seems to be the hardest thing for many farmers to quit.

Over the past year, the Natural Resource Conservation Service in Iowa has greatly increased its staffing in offices across the state. These experts will be key to assisting state and local district office experts administer a new push for land and water stewardship that is being demanded by the general public. The interest in the implementation of the IWLL funding is another indication that agriculture needs to quickly transition to more sustainable methods of land stewardship.

If you have an opportunity to visit with your state legislator, please express your support for this increase in funding for soil and water conservation. If you have questions on programs available to help you protect your soil and water resources, contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District. In Cerro Gordo County, call 641-424-4452 or check our website at www.cerrogordoswcd.org.

Dennis Carney is a Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner. The local office can be found at 1415 S. Monroe, Mason City. Online: cerrogordoswcd.org.

