Carney: Outdoor rec trust fund money will increase land stewardship resources

For those of us that work in or support private lands conservation work, the news from Iowa’s capitol a couple weeks ago was very encouraging. After 10 years of refusing to fund the Iowa Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund Amendment, passed in 2010 with over 65% Iowa voter approval, the Governor’s office has decided to support the legislation with funding. Also known as Iowa Water and Land Legacy, this amendment’s fund will, unless changed before implementation, supply a much needed new funding source to protect the state’s streams, lakes, and rivers as an investment in clean water.
For fiscal year 2019, Iowa’s 100 Soil and Water Conservation districts operated on about $25 million. These funds, administered by the Division of Soil Conservation in Iowa’s Department of Agriculture, supply cost share dollars to agricultural landowners who want to protect their land from erosion. This new funding could supply an additional $150 million to the state and districts to expand programs and staff to assist and educate more landowners.
By protecting our most valuable resource, our soil, everyone in the state benefits. These expenditures may be used to enhance soil health, thus improving water quality for recreation and for consumption. The more conservation practices and structures on the ground, the longer communities can supply safe drinking water without expensive new facilities while landowners reduce their soil loss and degradation. These efforts are truly about our quality of life, both rural and urban.
You have free articles remaining.
The cost share dollars supplied to Soil and Water Conservation Districts are also used to subsidize the adoption of new soil health practices, such as no-till and cover crops. A couple of years of a small incentive might entice producers to try a new practice that they just might discover is profitable, even without the subsidy. As always, old habits are hard to break and excessive, ill-timed tillage seems to be the hardest thing for many farmers to quit.
Over the past year, the Natural Resource Conservation Service in Iowa has greatly increased its staffing in offices across the state. These experts will be key to assisting state and local district office experts administer a new push for land and water stewardship that is being demanded by the general public. The interest in the implementation of the IWLL funding is another indication that agriculture needs to quickly transition to more sustainable methods of land stewardship.
If you have an opportunity to visit with your state legislator, please express your support for this increase in funding for soil and water conservation. If you have questions on programs available to help you protect your soil and water resources, contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District. In Cerro Gordo County, call 641-424-4452 or check our website at www.cerrogordoswcd.org.
Our Environment: Winter 2019-2020
Stay in tune with the land you live on. These are some of our environmentally-related stories from winter of 2019-2020.
What will the weather look like in the year 2020? The answer might as well be one big shrug.
Lime Creek Nature Center is open again to the public after a number of enhancements were made to the interior of the building.
Mason City was just a couple degrees away from breaking a temperature record on Christmas Day.
Lime Creek Nature Center provides visitors of all ages hands-on education about our area’s wildlife and natural resources.
Take a video tour of the newly updated Lime Creek Nature Center, located immediately north of Mason City.
Numerous new displays and exhibits were recently installed at Lime Creek Nature Center.
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday ended federal protection for many of the nation's millions of miles of streams, arroyos and wetlands, a sweeping environmental rollback that could leave the waterways more vulnerable to pollution from development, industry and farms.
BISMARCK, N.D. — Iowa regulators want owners of the Dakota Access Pipeline to provide expert analysis to back up the company's claim that doubling the line's capacity won't increase the likelihood of a spill, a requirement their counterparts in North Dakota haven't imposed.
FORT PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Water Management Board on Tuesday approved five water permit applications for Keystone XL pipeline construction.
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Trump administration on Wednesday approved a right-of-way allowing the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline to be built across U.S. land, federal officials told The Associated Press, pushing the controversial $8 billion project closer to construction though court challenges still loom.
Sub-zero temperatures. Drifting snow. Winds gusting to forty-five. Near zero visibility. How’s that for a chilling winter combo? But those wer…
The scene is timeless. At the edge of a shallow marsh, two hunters crouch in the cattails. The sunrise is fast approaching and a rising breeze…
I was beginning to feel the pressure. With the Thanksgiving holiday less than a week away, my turkey dinner was still running wild and free in…
For Iowa’s 70,000 archery deer hunting enthusiasts, November is the grandest month of the year. By now, the annual rut is slamming into overdr…
I heard the ducks before I saw them. Not the usual quacking normally associated with waterfowl, but rather the screeching “Whoo-eek, Whoo-eek”…
For about as long as I can remember, I have been fascinated with the birds of prey. And of all the hawks, falcons, and eagles there were to ch…
DULUTH, Mn. -- In the dense evergreen forests of America’s North Country, the fall raptor migration is gathering a full head of steam. Pouring…
Dennis Carney is a Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner. The local office can be found at 1415 S. Monroe, Mason City. Online: cerrogordoswcd.org.