Carney: Make money with cover crops

Iowans have lost half of their topsoil in the past 130 years; what remains requires more artificial inputs each year to grow a crop. Helping producers understand that tillage is not a good idea for them and for the quality of the community’s natural resources has proven difficult. As more landowners become proactive in the management of their remaining soil by requiring producers to make changes, including cover crops, topsoil will be preserved and enhanced.

As written last month, change will be necessitated in the near future by the market. Consumers are beginning to demand that their food, fiber, and fuels be grown in a responsible manner. Every year more federal, state, and even local funding through watershed groups is dedicated to promoting the use of cover crops through cost-share paid to the producer. Still, according to the eight year-old Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy, Iowa needs at least twelve million acres of cover crops to achieve only a 45% reduction in nitrogen and phosphorus run-off into the Gulf of Mexico. This past year the state is still short of one million acres.