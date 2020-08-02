Carney: Keeping carbon out of the air and in the soil

The role agriculture in the Midwest can play in reducing carbon dioxide in our atmosphere has been talked about for years, but several new programs and some proposed legislation may actually advance us into a new era where sound agricultural practices, rewarded by government and industry, result in slowing climate change.
Carbon is essential for life on earth. Humans and animals release carbon dioxide through respiration. Plants take it in and release oxygen, returning carbon to the soil when they die. It is generally agreed that this carbon cycle stayed mostly in balance until the 1880s. Environmental changes and human activity in our post-industrial world resulted in increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. This increases the greenhouse effect, resulting in the global warming and climate change we have been experiencing for years.
The more carbon held in our soils, the less there is available to be released into the air. Carbon sequestration is the capture and secure storage of carbon that would otherwise be emitted to or remain in the atmosphere. According to Mahdi Al-Kaisi, Iowa State University (ISU) Professor of Agronomy, this be accomplished by agriculture in three main ways. First, we can trap carbon in growing plants; since plants need carbon to live, the more permanent the vegetation the more carbon dioxide is required. Secondly, we can minimize carbon mineralization by letting organic material decompose more slowly and naturally. This is accomplished by eliminating unnecessary soil tillage that mixes residue with oxygen, resulting in rapid decomposition and increased carbon losses. Lastly, when we reduce soil erosion that exposes soil and carbon to the atmosphere, we can keep more carbon in the soil.
Amazingly enough, the practices that we promote to reduce soil losses and improve water quality are the same ones that will allow agriculture to trap vast amounts of carbon in the soil. Growing higher amounts of biomass during the season by planting cover crops, adopting greatly reduced tillage to keep the soil covered and in place, and developing a healthy soil biology by reducing fertilizer and pesticide use will result in greatly increased carbon sequestration and healthier soils.
Agricultural industry is not going to be left out. With their vast resources and ability to see what is coming, seed and chemical companies want to be viewed as doing the right thing. There are so many different types of programs being developed, it is hard to keep up. A few days ago, Bayer announced that they will begin incentivizing conservation practices that will sequester carbon in the soil and help them meet sustainability goals. Payments will be made to 1,200 producers in both the United States and Brazil to adopt climate-smart practices that will also improve soil health.
International consumers of U.S. grains and foods want not only high quality, but they want to know what system was used to produce the product. If the U.S. does not work to adopt climate-friendly, carbon reducing practices, our products may be worth less in the world markets.
During the recently past legislative session, bills were proposed in both the U.S. House and Senate recognizing the important role that agriculture can play in carbon mitigation. The House bill stresses the need for continued support for current USDA conservation programs and expansion of healthy forest programs that would assist in reaching atmospheric carbon reduction goals. The Senate bill concentrates more on developing carbon markets and to certify certain USDA providers who would verify the amount of carbon that had been stored in the soil with a particular practice.
For more information on adopting practices that will improve your soil health and reduce carbon, contact your local SWCD office. In Cerro Gordo County call 641-424-4452 or visit www.cerrogordoswcd.org.
Our Environment: Winter 2019-2020
Stay in tune with the land you live on. These are some of our environmentally-related stories from winter of 2019-2020.
What will the weather look like in the year 2020? The answer might as well be one big shrug.
Lime Creek Nature Center is open again to the public after a number of enhancements were made to the interior of the building.
Mason City was just a couple degrees away from breaking a temperature record on Christmas Day.
Lime Creek Nature Center provides visitors of all ages hands-on education about our area’s wildlife and natural resources.
Take a video tour of the newly updated Lime Creek Nature Center, located immediately north of Mason City.
Numerous new displays and exhibits were recently installed at Lime Creek Nature Center.
Sub-zero temperatures. Drifting snow. Winds gusting to forty-five. Near zero visibility. How’s that for a chilling winter combo? But those wer…
The scene is timeless. At the edge of a shallow marsh, two hunters crouch in the cattails. The sunrise is fast approaching and a rising breeze…
I was beginning to feel the pressure. With the Thanksgiving holiday less than a week away, my turkey dinner was still running wild and free in…
For Iowa’s 70,000 archery deer hunting enthusiasts, November is the grandest month of the year. By now, the annual rut is slamming into overdr…
I heard the ducks before I saw them. Not the usual quacking normally associated with waterfowl, but rather the screeching “Whoo-eek, Whoo-eek”…
For about as long as I can remember, I have been fascinated with the birds of prey. And of all the hawks, falcons, and eagles there were to ch…
DULUTH, Mn. -- In the dense evergreen forests of America’s North Country, the fall raptor migration is gathering a full head of steam. Pouring…
A bald eagle flying a parallel path on a sunny afternoon provide wonderful live theater.
Dennis Carney is a Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner. The local office can be found at 1415 S. Monroe, Mason City. Online: cerrogordoswcd.org.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!