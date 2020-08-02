Carney: Keeping carbon out of the air and in the soil

Amazingly enough, the practices that we promote to reduce soil losses and improve water quality are the same ones that will allow agriculture to trap vast amounts of carbon in the soil. Growing higher amounts of biomass during the season by planting cover crops, adopting greatly reduced tillage to keep the soil covered and in place, and developing a healthy soil biology by reducing fertilizer and pesticide use will result in greatly increased carbon sequestration and healthier soils.

Agricultural industry is not going to be left out. With their vast resources and ability to see what is coming, seed and chemical companies want to be viewed as doing the right thing. There are so many different types of programs being developed, it is hard to keep up. A few days ago, Bayer announced that they will begin incentivizing conservation practices that will sequester carbon in the soil and help them meet sustainability goals. Payments will be made to 1,200 producers in both the United States and Brazil to adopt climate-smart practices that will also improve soil health.

International consumers of U.S. grains and foods want not only high quality, but they want to know what system was used to produce the product. If the U.S. does not work to adopt climate-friendly, carbon reducing practices, our products may be worth less in the world markets.