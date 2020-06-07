Carney: Incentives real money to promote more conservation

One of the programs available to producers in Iowa to assist in reducing soil erosion and improving water quality is the Water Quality Initiative (WQI). This program, like all the programs administered by your local Soil and Water Conservation District, is voluntary and incentive-based.
WQI was established during the 2013 legislative session to help execute Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy. The strategy established a suite of practices that, if adopted, would result in a 45% reduction in the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus reaching the state’s waterways. Water Quality Initiative cost share funds help farmers and landowners install nutrient reducing conservation practices. Funds can be used to offset the cost of cover crops, no-till/strip-till, or the use of a nitrogen inhibitor with fall applied anhydrous ammonia, all of which help improve soil health, reduce erosion, and improve water quality.
In 2019, nearly 3,000 farmers participated in the program and invested approximately $10.2 million in funding to match $6.1 million through the state’s WQI cost share fund. This included 1,200 farmers using a conservation practice for the first time. For fiscal year 2021, that would apply to crops planted in the spring of 2021. The state is challenging each Soil and Water District in Iowa to implement at least 2,000 acres of WQI funded cover crops in 2021.
Producers should be aware that there are several additional funding opportunities for cover crop implementation through other state and federal programs. Participation in other programs may have an effect on funding available through the WQI. There are many watershed projects in north Iowa that offer very attractive incentive payments because of the huge positive effect that cover crops have on water quality.
For first-time users, cost share rates for cover crops are $25 per acre, for no-till and strip-till the rate is $10 per acre. For the use of fall applied nitrification inhibitor the rate is $3 per acre. All of these practice payments are limited to 160 acres. For second year cover crops, the payment available is $15 per acre, limited to 160 acres maximum.
It is of course the hope that if producers receive cost share for trying these conservation practices, they will be more likely to continue using them after seeing the economic and environmental advantages. The use of cover crops and no-till/-strip-till are dramatic money makers when the reduced inputs are taken into account. Both practices require several years of continuous use to truly reap the economic benefits of lower machinery expenditures and reduced use of commercial fertilizers.
If you are interested in learning more about these cost share opportunities, contact your local SWCD office. In Cerro Gordo county call 641-424-4452. All SWCD/NRCS offices are still closed to the public due to COVID19, but we can still take your information and get you the signup information.
Dennis Carney is a Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner. The local office can be found at 1415 S. Monroe, Mason City. Online: cerrogordoswcd.org.
