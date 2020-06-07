Carney: Incentives real money to promote more conservation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the programs available to producers in Iowa to assist in reducing soil erosion and improving water quality is the Water Quality Initiative (WQI). This program, like all the programs administered by your local Soil and Water Conservation District, is voluntary and incentive-based.

WQI was established during the 2013 legislative session to help execute Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy. The strategy established a suite of practices that, if adopted, would result in a 45% reduction in the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus reaching the state’s waterways. Water Quality Initiative cost share funds help farmers and landowners install nutrient reducing conservation practices. Funds can be used to offset the cost of cover crops, no-till/strip-till, or the use of a nitrogen inhibitor with fall applied anhydrous ammonia, all of which help improve soil health, reduce erosion, and improve water quality.

In 2019, nearly 3,000 farmers participated in the program and invested approximately $10.2 million in funding to match $6.1 million through the state’s WQI cost share fund. This included 1,200 farmers using a conservation practice for the first time. For fiscal year 2021, that would apply to crops planted in the spring of 2021. The state is challenging each Soil and Water District in Iowa to implement at least 2,000 acres of WQI funded cover crops in 2021.