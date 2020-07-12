Carney: Healthier soil means less erosion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This month let’s take a closer look at how improving soil health on our farmland acres can have a dramatic effect on reducing soil erosion and rainfall runoff that result in downstream flooding and property damage. During the past few years, as a result of climate change, rainfall totals have increased in north-central Iowa. We also seem to experience more intense rainfall events where several inches of rain falls in a short period of time. Both of these occurrences result in soil damaging runoff and flooding.

One of the most challenging farming myths to dispel continues to be that for the soil to absorb the maximum amount of water it needs to be tilled. All farmers in my generation were told by their fathers and grandfathers that you had to till the soil to allow the water to soak in. This notion was disproved many years ago. For soil to absorb the most water, therefore reducing runoff from large rain events, it needs to be healthy. Healthy soil has a higher organic matter percentage, it has good soil particle aggregation that allows for air spaces in the soil profile, and it has a thriving soil biology. Tillage harms all these parameters and results in degraded soil.