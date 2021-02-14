Carney: Get involved in local conservation

The second step is to hold a public meeting to discuss long-range conservation planning in the district. This meeting focuses on resource concerns identified by the Local Working Group. The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this public meeting, helping to identify potential solutions and barriers. Often, those of us who are believers in more sustainable ways of doing things and working in conservation do not identify some of the obstacles, both real and imagined, that keep others from making a change.

Public input into how tax dollars for conservation are spent locally has been less than ideal for many years. As public awareness of human-made environmental and health issues has heightened lately, the desire to have a greater voice in this arena has grown across the country. The quality of our water, air, soils, and wildlife should matter to everyone. The idea that landowners’ actions on their property have no environmental impact to the greater community is no longer accepted.