Carney: Get involved in local conservation

In 2019, the Conservation Districts of Iowa received a grant from the Natural Resource Conservation Service to facilitate Iowa’s 100 conservation districts in developing individual, district-specific, five-year conservation plans. These plans serve to guide the elected commissioners in each district to put operational processes, including education and funding, in place to meet the district’s most urgent soil and water conservation needs. To execute this ambitious effort, CDI hired five natural resource planners who are charged with assisting each district to develop a conservation plan.
The first step in this process is an inventory of the agricultural resources, practices, land uses, watersheds, erosion susceptibility, organic matter, and additional parameters in the district. Then, in collaboration with the Soil and Water District Commissioners, the district planner forms a Local Working Group of interested government agency personnel, agricultural entities, farmers, and citizens interested in conservation issues. This group meets to identify and discuss the most serious resource concerns in the district. These priority issues might include surface water quality or quantity, excessive soil loss, aquifer depletion, or recreation and wildlife issues, just to name a few.
The second step is to hold a public meeting to discuss long-range conservation planning in the district. This meeting focuses on resource concerns identified by the Local Working Group. The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this public meeting, helping to identify potential solutions and barriers. Often, those of us who are believers in more sustainable ways of doing things and working in conservation do not identify some of the obstacles, both real and imagined, that keep others from making a change.
Public input into how tax dollars for conservation are spent locally has been less than ideal for many years. As public awareness of human-made environmental and health issues has heightened lately, the desire to have a greater voice in this arena has grown across the country. The quality of our water, air, soils, and wildlife should matter to everyone. The idea that landowners’ actions on their property have no environmental impact to the greater community is no longer accepted.
Following the public meeting the district Commissioners and the Local Working Group, with the help of the CDI planner, develops the district five-year plan of action to address the identified resource concerns. These plans are submitted to the Iowa Department of Agriculture for approval and put into effect locally. The Commissioners have considerable discretion on how available cost share dollars are awarded. They do not have to abide by the standard first come/first serve system. Our voluntary, locally led, cost share system of distributing funds to conservation practices will now be much better targeted to solve our local issues.
Dennis Carney is a Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner. The local office can be found at 1415 S. Monroe, Mason City. Online: cerrogordoswcd.org.