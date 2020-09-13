Carney: Cover crops will help farmers hurt by derecho

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Aug. 10, 2020, farmers in central Iowa experienced one of the worst natural disasters to ever affect agriculture in our state. The 2020 derecho event flattened and destroyed corn fields in at least 36 counties. Government agencies and conservation groups are working to establish assistance programs for those affected to try to salvage what they can from their fields.

Planting a cover crop in these destroyed fields is a priority that will at least provide a living root in the soil profile. This will help long term by feeding the soil biology to keep it healthy. The cover crop roots will capture some of the excess fertility present in the soil that will not be utilized by the crop, before it moves out of the soil profile and into tile lines and surface water. Nutrients applied to a corn crop that will not be harvested will eventually leach out of the residue and into the soil. Being able to get a cover crop planted on these acres should more than pay for itself in improved weed control and reduced fertilizer expenses next year. Also, without the crop canopy, a winter annual like cereal rye will have a great chance to get well established before winter.