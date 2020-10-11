Carney: Consumer demand drives conservation

CDI has signed an agreement with the Champaign, Illinois, County Soil and Water District to implement a program offering incentives to producers for conservation practices that improve water quality, soil health, and the environment. Grain produced on these acres will assist industry in meeting their sustainability goals. The Saving Tomorrow’s Agricultural Resources Program (or S.T.A.R.), developed and launched in Illinois is an innovative, leading-edge, voluntary self-evaluation tool that awards a STAR rating to a field based on environmentally sound practices. Points are given for tillage practices, fertilizer rates and timing, cover crops, and additional criteria.

CDI formed a Science Committee and a Steering Committee. The Science Committee, comprised of university professional staff, agronomy researchers, government agency representatives, farmers, Commissioners, and water quality experts, developed a S.T.A.R. rating system based on practices that apply to Iowa farms. The Steering Committee administers the S.T.A.R. Program. For the 2020 – 2021 crop year, CDI is coordinating a 25-county pilot area in Central and Eastern Iowa for the S.T.A.R. program.

In addition to the possible S.T.A.R. Program industry incentives, using this program gives producers an opportunity to identify how they are contributing to improving the environment and their profitability. Also, the program will identify producers doing things right, thus giving landowners interested in protecting their land a tool to help them identify producers with the same goals . Personally, I am optimistic about the eventual state-wide use of the S.T.A.R. Program to incentivize conservation and reward those who make the effort to protect the soil and water for all of us.