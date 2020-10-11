 Skip to main content
Carney: Consumer demand drives conservation

As of this week, these monthly conservation articles in the Globe Gazette have been shared with you for more than three and a half years. The articles have examined a variety of environmental issues; and since none of the issues have been completely solved, let’s continue to explore conservation ideas and programs that are of value to farm operators, landowners, and consumers.

I recently began serving my second year as president of the Conservation Districts of Iowa. CDI represents 500 elected Soil and Water District Commissioners across the state. The organization supports, educates, and motivates commissioners to promote and administer available federal and state conservation programs. CDI employs conservation planners, source water specialists, private lands wildlife specialists, and administrative staff. These individuals support activities to meet CDI’s mission of informing, educating, and leading Iowans through their local soil and water conservation districts to promote conservation of natural resources.

Dennis Carney

Carney

As CDI president I collaborate with government agency leadership and agriculture industry representatives involved in developing programs and policies that affect agricultural conservation issues. Currently, the leading trend driving conservation is consumer demand. An increasing number of consumers expect their food, fiber, and fuel to be produced without harming, and even improving, water quality and the larger environment. Most, if not all, major agricultural seed, chemical, and processing companies have sustainability departments that are looking for ways to meet consumers’ demand.

CDI has signed an agreement with the Champaign, Illinois, County Soil and Water District to implement a program offering incentives to producers for conservation practices that improve water quality, soil health, and the environment. Grain produced on these acres will assist industry in meeting their sustainability goals. The Saving Tomorrow’s Agricultural Resources Program (or S.T.A.R.), developed and launched in Illinois is an innovative, leading-edge, voluntary self-evaluation tool that awards a STAR rating to a field based on environmentally sound practices. Points are given for tillage practices, fertilizer rates and timing, cover crops, and additional criteria.

CDI formed a Science Committee and a Steering Committee. The Science Committee, comprised of university professional staff, agronomy researchers, government agency representatives, farmers, Commissioners, and water quality experts, developed a S.T.A.R. rating system based on practices that apply to Iowa farms. The Steering Committee administers the S.T.A.R. Program. For the 2020 – 2021 crop year, CDI is coordinating a 25-county pilot area in Central and Eastern Iowa for the S.T.A.R. program.

 In addition to the possible S.T.A.R. Program industry incentives, using this program gives producers an opportunity to identify how they are contributing to improving the environment and their profitability. Also, the program will identify producers doing things right, thus giving landowners interested in protecting their land a tool to help them identify producers with the same goals . Personally, I am optimistic about the eventual state-wide use of the S.T.A.R. Program to incentivize conservation and reward those who make the effort to protect the soil and water for all of us.

Dennis Carney is a Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner. The local office can be found at 1415 S. Monroe, Mason City. Online: cerrogordoswcd.org.

