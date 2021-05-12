Carney: Conservation sites are good, but only first step

If you have traveled south of Clear Lake on Interstate-35 since last fall you may have noticed the large CREP project and sign on the west side of the road just a few miles from town. The Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) is the same program responsible for the two water retention areas just east of Mason City on US Hwy 18.
CREP is a federal, state, local, and private partnership that provides incentives to landowners who voluntarily establish wetlands for water quality improvement in the tile-drained regions of Iowa. CREP is targeted in the 37 counties in the prairie pothole region of North Central Iowa primarily as a nitrate and farm chemical reduction program with some substantial wildlife habitat benefits.
Currently, there are 100 completed CREP sites in Iowa with a dozen more under construction.
Sites approved for the program may be suggested by a landowner, but usually the state will identify suitable sites with the most impact and then begin working with the landowner, if interested. Eligible lands must be situated so that the established wetland does not impact drainage rights of upstream or downstream landowners.
Landowners who agree to participate receive up to 15 years of annual rental payments from the USDA paid at 150% of the county average soil rental rate, 100% cost share for wetland restoration and buffer establishment, and a one-time incentive payment to enter into a 30 year or perpetual easement. The landowner maintains ownership and is able to use the area for recreation.
A CREP area consists of a water retention area created by the installation of an earthen berm with a sheet pile dam that allows for peak flow events. Surface and tile water in the drainage area is then diverted to the pond where anaerobic microbial activity under the surface is able to convert nitrates into nitrogen gas that returns to the atmosphere. This same activity is also able to digest many of the farm chemicals in the runoff water. Iowa State University research has shown a reduction in soluble nitrates in the water leaving the retention area of 40% to 60% and up to 90% reduction in farm chemical residues.
The area around the permanent water is converted to a buffer by planting native grasses and forbs that filter surface water before it reaches the pond and also serves as a wildlife habitat area. The ponds themselves have also proven to be a magnet for migrating waterfowl.
Construction costs for these areas easily runs into the millions of dollars and they have proven to be very successful for the area served. However, to really clean up Iowa’s water the state will need thousands of these areas. Producers enhance these efforts when they stop over-applying nitrogen fertilizers and farm chemicals, and start working toward improved soil health.
Look for the CREP sites in Cerro Gordo County and beyond. If you are interested in learning more about the need for CREP sites and what your farm might do to reduce the need for them, contact the Cerro Gordo Soil and Water Conservation District.
Dennis Carney is a Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner. The local office can be found at 1415 S. Monroe, Mason City. Online: cerrogordoswcd.org.