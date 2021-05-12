Carney: Conservation sites are good, but only first step

A CREP area consists of a water retention area created by the installation of an earthen berm with a sheet pile dam that allows for peak flow events. Surface and tile water in the drainage area is then diverted to the pond where anaerobic microbial activity under the surface is able to convert nitrates into nitrogen gas that returns to the atmosphere. This same activity is also able to digest many of the farm chemicals in the runoff water. Iowa State University research has shown a reduction in soluble nitrates in the water leaving the retention area of 40% to 60% and up to 90% reduction in farm chemical residues.

The area around the permanent water is converted to a buffer by planting native grasses and forbs that filter surface water before it reaches the pond and also serves as a wildlife habitat area. The ponds themselves have also proven to be a magnet for migrating waterfowl.

Construction costs for these areas easily runs into the millions of dollars and they have proven to be very successful for the area served. However, to really clean up Iowa’s water the state will need thousands of these areas. Producers enhance these efforts when they stop over-applying nitrogen fertilizers and farm chemicals, and start working toward improved soil health.