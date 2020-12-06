Carney: Cerro Gordo hires new conservationist

This has been a truly exceptional fall harvest season in our area. For all the craziness of this past year, the ability to get the crops out in a timely manner and under such good conditions was wonderful. Of course, from a conservationist’s view a dry extended fall has the unfortunate side effect of allowing a lot of unnecessary fall tillage and fertilization to be done. Heavy rains next spring will result in our rivers and all of us paying the price of soil loss due to this fall tillage.

This month I will review some changes in our local Soil and Water Conservation District office and mention some upcoming program deadlines. Cerro Gordo County is proud to have Justin Schneider as our newly hired district conservationist. Justin lives south of Ventura and has been with the Natural Resources Conservation Service for one and a half years. He earned his agronomy degree from South Dakota State University. Before NRCS, Justin was a research agronomist for Winfield United. In normal circumstances, he would enjoy you coming to the office to say hello, but that will have to wait. Currently, office staff is not allowed to have any in-person contact, so all business needs to be done by phone and mail.

Becky Hanson, who has served as DC for both Cerro Gordo and Worth Counties for several years, can now stay closer to home and focus on serving Worth County.