 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carney: Cerro Gordo hires new conservationist
0 comments
alert

Carney: Cerro Gordo hires new conservationist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This has been a truly exceptional fall harvest season in our area. For all the craziness of this past year, the ability to get the crops out in a timely manner and under such good conditions was wonderful. Of course, from a conservationist’s view a dry extended fall has the unfortunate side effect of allowing a lot of unnecessary fall tillage and fertilization to be done. Heavy rains next spring will result in our rivers and all of us paying the price of soil loss due to this fall tillage.

This month I will review some changes in our local Soil and Water Conservation District office and mention some upcoming program deadlines. Cerro Gordo County is proud to have Justin Schneider as our newly hired district conservationist. Justin lives south of Ventura and has been with the Natural Resources Conservation Service for one and a half years. He earned his agronomy degree from South Dakota State University. Before NRCS, Justin was a research agronomist for Winfield United. In normal circumstances, he would enjoy you coming to the office to say hello, but that will have to wait. Currently, office staff is not allowed to have any in-person contact, so all business needs to be done by phone and mail.

Becky Hanson, who has served as DC for both Cerro Gordo and Worth Counties for several years, can now stay closer to home and focus on serving Worth County.

Dennis Carney

Carney

In program news, the Environmental Quality Incentives Program provides agricultural producers with cost share and one-on-one assistance to plan and implement new or improved practices. These improvements are designed to lead to cleaner water and air, healthier soils, and improved wildlife habitat. Applications for EQIP funds are accepted on a continuous basis; however, each part of the state has a cutoff date for ranking applications. The first of these dates for our area is Dec. 18, 2020, for 2021 practices.

There will be a general Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) signup next year that is open from Jan. 4 until Feb. 12, 2021. The CRP program is a great way to add wildlife habitat to your cropland, while improving soil health and water quality. If you are interested in putting new land into CRP or re-enrolling land already in this program, contact your local NRCS office early during this time frame. Landowners submit bids on the rental rates they would need for land entering the reserve for 10 to 15 years and are notified after the closing dates whether they were accepted. At the end of 2017 there were 23.4 million acres of CRP in Iowa.

Finally, the signup deadline for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) for next year is Jan. 15, 2021. This program helps producers build on their existing conservation efforts while strengthening their operation. If you are currently doing several conservation practices on your cropland, this program offers incentive payments in a five-year contract to continue your current activities and to try some new ones. Don’t miss the chance to be rewarded for doing things right.

If you have interest in reducing soil and nutrient loss from your farm, please contact your local SWCD office. In Cerro Gordo County, call (641)424-4452.

AG MATTERS: Become a member

Our Environment: Winter 2019-2020

Stay in tune with the land you live on. These are some of our environmentally-related stories from winter of 2019-2020.

Dennis Carney is a Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner. The local office can be found at 1415 S. Monroe, Mason City. Online: cerrogordoswcd.org.

More information

For information on cover crops and other conservation practices that will preserve the value of your land contact your local NRCS office. In Cerro Gordo County call 641-424-4452 or visit cerrogordoswcd.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News