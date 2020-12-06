Carney: Cerro Gordo hires new conservationist

This has been a truly exceptional fall harvest season in our area. For all the craziness of this past year, the ability to get the crops out in a timely manner and under such good conditions was wonderful. Of course, from a conservationist’s view a dry extended fall has the unfortunate side effect of allowing a lot of unnecessary fall tillage and fertilization to be done. Heavy rains next spring will result in our rivers and all of us paying the price of soil loss due to this fall tillage.
This month I will review some changes in our local Soil and Water Conservation District office and mention some upcoming program deadlines. Cerro Gordo County is proud to have Justin Schneider as our newly hired district conservationist. Justin lives south of Ventura and has been with the Natural Resources Conservation Service for one and a half years. He earned his agronomy degree from South Dakota State University. Before NRCS, Justin was a research agronomist for Winfield United. In normal circumstances, he would enjoy you coming to the office to say hello, but that will have to wait. Currently, office staff is not allowed to have any in-person contact, so all business needs to be done by phone and mail.
Becky Hanson, who has served as DC for both Cerro Gordo and Worth Counties for several years, can now stay closer to home and focus on serving Worth County.
In program news, the Environmental Quality Incentives Program provides agricultural producers with cost share and one-on-one assistance to plan and implement new or improved practices. These improvements are designed to lead to cleaner water and air, healthier soils, and improved wildlife habitat. Applications for EQIP funds are accepted on a continuous basis; however, each part of the state has a cutoff date for ranking applications. The first of these dates for our area is Dec. 18, 2020, for 2021 practices.
There will be a general Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) signup next year that is open from Jan. 4 until Feb. 12, 2021. The CRP program is a great way to add wildlife habitat to your cropland, while improving soil health and water quality. If you are interested in putting new land into CRP or re-enrolling land already in this program, contact your local NRCS office early during this time frame. Landowners submit bids on the rental rates they would need for land entering the reserve for 10 to 15 years and are notified after the closing dates whether they were accepted. At the end of 2017 there were 23.4 million acres of CRP in Iowa.
Finally, the signup deadline for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) for next year is Jan. 15, 2021. This program helps producers build on their existing conservation efforts while strengthening their operation. If you are currently doing several conservation practices on your cropland, this program offers incentive payments in a five-year contract to continue your current activities and to try some new ones. Don’t miss the chance to be rewarded for doing things right.
If you have interest in reducing soil and nutrient loss from your farm, please contact your local SWCD office. In Cerro Gordo County, call (641)424-4452.
Our Environment: Winter 2019-2020
Stay in tune with the land you live on. These are some of our environmentally-related stories from winter of 2019-2020.
What will the weather look like in the year 2020? The answer might as well be one big shrug.
Lime Creek Nature Center is open again to the public after a number of enhancements were made to the interior of the building.
Mason City was just a couple degrees away from breaking a temperature record on Christmas Day.
Lime Creek Nature Center provides visitors of all ages hands-on education about our area’s wildlife and natural resources.
Take a video tour of the newly updated Lime Creek Nature Center, located immediately north of Mason City.
Numerous new displays and exhibits were recently installed at Lime Creek Nature Center.
Sub-zero temperatures. Drifting snow. Winds gusting to forty-five. Near zero visibility. How’s that for a chilling winter combo? But those wer…
The scene is timeless. At the edge of a shallow marsh, two hunters crouch in the cattails. The sunrise is fast approaching and a rising breeze…
I was beginning to feel the pressure. With the Thanksgiving holiday less than a week away, my turkey dinner was still running wild and free in…
For Iowa’s 70,000 archery deer hunting enthusiasts, November is the grandest month of the year. By now, the annual rut is slamming into overdr…
I heard the ducks before I saw them. Not the usual quacking normally associated with waterfowl, but rather the screeching “Whoo-eek, Whoo-eek”…
For about as long as I can remember, I have been fascinated with the birds of prey. And of all the hawks, falcons, and eagles there were to ch…
DULUTH, Mn. -- In the dense evergreen forests of America’s North Country, the fall raptor migration is gathering a full head of steam. Pouring…
A bald eagle flying a parallel path on a sunny afternoon provide wonderful live theater.
Dennis Carney is a Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner. The local office can be found at 1415 S. Monroe, Mason City. Online: cerrogordoswcd.org.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!