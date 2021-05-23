Carl Luebsdorf: It's good and bad for the GOP

On one hand, the GOP’s leadership has put the party in a questionable national position by remaining in thrall to Trump and his dishonest depiction of the 2020 election. That was a principal factor in Cheney’s ouster and is a main reason so many Republicans are worried about its future.

Polls show Trump’s overall national approval, even within the GOP, has declined since he left office. A recent NBC News poll showed his overall favorability has dropped from the low 40s to the low 30s. The Washington Post said Trump fared poorly in swing districts in a recent National Republican Congressional Committee survey.

At the same time, though, the party’s structural position remains strong. The GOP controls a majority of governorships and legislatures and half of the 100 Senate seats, and the party is only a handful of seats short of a majority in the House.

The GOP’s big 2010 mid-term victory enabled it to re-draw legislative and congressional lines in key states to ensure a House majority. By 2018, political and demographic changes helped the Democrats regain the House.