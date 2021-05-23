Carl Luebsdorf: It's good and bad for the GOP

Two recent headlines reflected continuing Republican divisions: "House GOP Ousts Rep. Liz Cheney," and "Ex-Republican Office Holders and Officials Declare Independence from Donald Trump’s Party."
They gave the impression of a party coming apart at the seams, ill-equipped for national leadership, especially when President Joe Biden is enjoying strong voter approval for his efforts to end the pandemic and revive the economy.
One prominent Trump critic, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, on CBS’ "Face the Nation" likened the GOP to the Titanic, saying it is in a “slow sink” while “We have a band playing on the deck telling everybody it’s fine.” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican, told the Washington Examiner that infighting “is the only way that we lose in (2022) and the presidency in (2024).”
But there is another, more positive take on the state of the GOP.
Most Republican strategists and independent analysts believe the party has an excellent chance of regaining the House of Representatives in the 2022 mid-term elections – and possibly the Senate too. In many states, GOP governors and legislators are enacting a multi-issue conservative agenda.
Noting these two “seemingly contradictory” portrayals of the Republican Party’s prospects, a friend asked me recently to explain, “Which of these narratives makes sense?” The answer is that both do, to a certain extent.
On one hand, the GOP’s leadership has put the party in a questionable national position by remaining in thrall to Trump and his dishonest depiction of the 2020 election. That was a principal factor in Cheney’s ouster and is a main reason so many Republicans are worried about its future.
Polls show Trump’s overall national approval, even within the GOP, has declined since he left office. A recent NBC News poll showed his overall favorability has dropped from the low 40s to the low 30s. The Washington Post said Trump fared poorly in swing districts in a recent National Republican Congressional Committee survey.
At the same time, though, the party’s structural position remains strong. The GOP controls a majority of governorships and legislatures and half of the 100 Senate seats, and the party is only a handful of seats short of a majority in the House.
The GOP’s big 2010 mid-term victory enabled it to re-draw legislative and congressional lines in key states to ensure a House majority. By 2018, political and demographic changes helped the Democrats regain the House.
But the Democrats’ failure last year to erode GOP legislative margins in states like Texas, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania -- partly due to that post-2010 gerrymandering -- means Republicans are in position to bolster their House advantage in post-census redistricting this year, offset slightly by the Democrats’ ability to counter them in New York and Illinois.
Because of Trump’s continuing presence – and Biden’s age --the national political picture beyond 2022 is more than unusually hazy. While Biden has said he expects to seek a second term, he will be nearly 82 by the 2024 election, prompting widespread speculation he will retire after one term.
Whether his vice president and presumable heir apparent, former California Sen. Kamala Harris, could maintain unity in the often fractious Democratic Party is an open question.
On the other side, while Trump leads current polling for the next Republican nomination if he wants it, he is nearing his 75th birthday and facing an array of potential legal problems that could further damage his future political viability.
Still, as long as he remains active, Trump’s presence will continue to complicate the GOP’s future prospects.
Star Class 2021: Every student, every award for North Iowa's best and brightest
Algona - arts - Ryan Merrill
Algona - female athlete - Alexa Chase
Algona - language - Jasmyne Harrison
Algona - male athlete - Cameren Rindone
Algona - math - Ava Roach
Algona - music - Fiona Bierstedt
Algona - science - Dylan Berte
Algona - social science - Thor Phelps
Algona - technical - Nick Brown
Belmond-Klemme - arts - Javier Torres
Belmond-Klemme - cte - Seth Vanzweden
Belmond-Klemme - english - Desiree Able
Belmond-Klemme - female athlete - Madison Barrus
Belmond-Klemme - language arts - Desiree German
Belmond-Klemme - male athlete - Caydon Christensen
Belmond-Klemme - male athlete - Jordan Meyer
Belmond-Klemme - math - Benjamin Blumer
Belmond-Klemme - music - Dylan Bock
Belmond-Klemme - social studies - Carter Heifner
Belmond-Klemme -science - Valeria Torres
Bishop-Garrigan - arts - Joey Trainer
Bishop-Garrigan - female athlete - Kaylyn Meyers
Bishop-Garrigan - language arts - Abbigail Heying
Bishop-Garrigan - male athlete - Angelo Winkel
Bishop-Garrigan - math - Kelle Bormann
Bishop-Garrigan - music - Derrick Kirsch
Bishop-Garrigan - science - Reese Rosenmeyer
Bishop-Garrigan - social studies - Amanda Thilges
Bishop-Garrigan - technical - Tara Kron
Central Springs - arts - Khiya Knudtson
Central Springs - female athlete - Emme Dietrich
Central Springs - language arts - Kelsie Kinne
Central Springs - male athlete - Kaden Jacobsen
Central Springs - math - Violet Stayner
Central Springs - music - Ellacyn Coleman
Central Springs - science - Hannah Lanphere
Central Springs - social studies -Joshua Ginapp
Central Springs - technical - Brayden Pinske
Charles City - female athlete - Kiki Connell
Charles City - language arts - Justin Heyer
Charles City - male athlete - Jeremiah Chapman
Charles City - math - Evan Bjelica
Charles City - music & arts - Rose Marie Baldus
Charles City - science - Joseph Nettleton
Charles City - social studies - Libbie McKeag
Charles City - technical - Carly Stevenson
Clear Lake - arts - Phoebe Nelson
Clear Lake - female athlete - Chelsey Holck
Clear Lake - language arts - Jillian Enke
Clear Lake - male athlete - Andrew Formanek
Clear Lake - math - Gretchen Guetzlaff
Clear Lake - music - Grace Hauser
Clear Lake - science - Sydney Williams
Clear Lake - social studies - Olivia Brcka
Clear Lake - technical - Isaac Cole
Forest City - arts - Olivia Gayther
Forest City - female athlete - Ellie Caylor
Forest City - Language Arts - Alyson Walker
Forest City - male athlete - Brock Moore
Forest City - math - Blake Skjeie
Forest City - music - Emalee Warren
Forest City - science - Xavier Holland
Forest City - social studies - Devin Alamsya
Forest City - technical - Jaydon Kendall
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura - arts - Brandon Brown
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura - female athlete - Jayden Frank
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura - language - Kiana Lortz
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura - male athlete - Isaac Knutson
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura - math - Jamie Hejlik
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura - music - Eric Heitland
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura - science - Morgan Ryerson
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura - social studies - Wyatt Heller
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura - technical - Brandon Englin
Hampton-Dumont-CAL - arts - Aliza Yanez
Hampton-Dumont-CAL - female athlete - Alana Johnson
Hampton-Dumont-CAL - language arts - Riley Heeren
Hampton-Dumont-CAL - male athlete - Mario De La Cruz, Jr
Hampton-Dumont-CAL - math - Kale Folkerts
Hampton-Dumont-CAL - music - Courtney Ringleb
Hampton-Dumont-CAL - science - Elle Westhoff
Hampton-Dumont-CAL - social studies - Michael Rosenberg
Hampton-Dumont-CAL - technical - Colin Hill
Lake Mills - arts - Lexi Dean
Lake Mills - female athlete - Kylie Greenfield
Lake Mills - language arts - Bianca Singelstad
Lake Mills - male athlete - Caleb Bacon
Lake Mills - math - Anthony Groe
Lake Mills - music - Yaneidi Albino Vázquez
Lake Mills - science - Tyler Christian
Lake Mills - social studies - Brianna Renneker
Lake Mills - technical - Daniel Wallin
Mason City - arts - Ava Ciavarelli
Mason City - arts - Gabriella Berding
Mason City - female athlete - Sophie Lunning
Mason City - language arts - Emma Garrett
Mason City - language arts - Shellene Lawrence
Mason City - male athlete - Connor Dalen
Mason City - math - Gabrielle Johnson
Mason City - math - Joshua Cooling
Mason City - music - Aden Stroup
Mason City - music - Britta Elsbernd
Mason City - science - Alyssa Alert
Mason City - science - William Keeling
Mason City - social studies - Jack Harty
Mason City - social studies - Nguyen Cao
Mason City - technical - Caden Schinagel
Mason City - technical - Caleb Currier
Nashua-Plainfield - female athlete - Chloe Matthews
Nashua-Plainfield - language arts - Nola Leech
Nashua-Plainfield - male athlete - Austin Bienemann
Nashua-Plainfield - math - Thomas Lindloff
Nashua-Plainfield - music & arts - Madisyn Millermon
Nashua-Plainfield - science - Tamra Trewin
Nashua-Plainfield - social studies - Lucas Pierce
Nashua-Plainfield - technical - Blake Lindeland
Newman Catholic - arts - Emily Udelhofen
Newman Catholic - female athlete - Kealan Curley
Newman Catholic - language arts - Maree Scholl
Newman Catholic - male athlete - Fabian Brandenburg
Newman Catholic - math - Thomas Manternach
Newman Catholic - music - Angela Schutt
Newman Catholic - science - Caden Rodning
Newman Catholic - social studies - Ellie Determan
Newman Catholic - technical - Jacob Wolf
North Butler - arts - Michael Hansen
North Butler - female athlete - Madison Clipperton
North Butler - language arts - Brooke Trees
North Butler - male athlete - Kaleb Salge
North Butler - math - John Cutshall
North Butler - music - David Crow
North Butler - science - Sydney Eiklenborg
North Butler - social studies - Ian Gifford
North Butler - technical - Christopher Erickson
North Iowa Christian School - math & language arts - Tiegan Barkema
North Iowa Christian School - social studies & male athlete - Linden Reynolds
Northwood-Kensett - arts - Ella Fritz
Northwood-Kensett - female athlete & science - Ruth Conlin
Northwood-Kensett - language arts - Sydney Welch
Northwood-Kensett - male athlete & technical - Kael Julseth
Northwood-Kensett - math - Nathan Hannemann
Northwood-Kensett - music - Isabella Efflandt
Northwood-Kensett - social studies - Hallie Varner
Osage - arts - Ella Smith
Osage - female athlete - Danielle Johnson
Osage - female athlete - Paige Kisley
Osage - language - Kyleigh Nerland
Osage - male athlete - Spencer Mooberry
Osage - math - Jim Chisholm
Osage - music - Emily Maliszewski
Osage - science - Victoria Schwarting
Osage - social science - Logan Martin
Osage - technical - Ainsley Dodd
Riceville - arts - Hannah Lane
Riceville - female athlete - Brynn Hemann
Riceville - language - Jenna Jordan
Riceville - male athlete - Charlie Ring
Riceville - math - Watson Fair
Riceville - music - Gabe Mueller
Riceville - social science - Riley Dunn
Riceville - technical - Alexa Houser
Rockford - arts - Clara Dow
Rockford - female athlete - Gabrielle Keith
Rockford - language arts - Hannah Mahlstedt
Rockford - male athlete - Justice Jones
Rockford - math - Kaia Smith
Rockford - music - Olivia Fox
Rockford - science - Cory Marth
Rockford - social science - Jordan Linde
Rockford - technical - Zach Ott
St. Ansgar - Arts - Tianna Charlson
St. Ansgar - Female Athlete - Hali Anderson
St. Ansgar - Language - Leah Wagner
St. Ansgar - Male Athlete - Ryan Cole
St. Ansgar - Math - Taylor Vervaecke
St. Ansgar - Music - Kirsten Boerjan
St. Ansgar - Science - Justin Horgen
St. Ansgar - Social Science - Braden Powers
St. Ansgar - Technical - Julia May
West Fork - Arts - Abbigail Jirak
West Fork - Female Athlete - Makenzie Fessler
West Fork - Language - Colin Martinek
West Fork - Male Athlete - Kayden Ames
West Fork - Math - Hailey McCoy-Munger
West Fork - Music - Megan McGuire
West Fork - Science - Macy Dirksen
West Fork - Social Science - Noah Maske
West Fork - technical - Edee Foell
West Hancock - arts - Chance Eden
West Hancock - female athlete - Rachel Leerar
West Hancock - male athlete - Cole Kelly
West Hancock - Math & English - Mazie Erdahl
West Hancock - music - Aidia Schmid
West Hancock - science - Luke DeWaard
West Hancock - Social Science - Shae Smith
West Hancock - Technical - Bryer Subject
Carl P. Leubsdorf is the former Washington bureau chief of the Dallas Morning News. Readers may write to him via email at carl.p.leubsdorf@gmail.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC