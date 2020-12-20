Carl Luebsdorf: Hunter Biden isn't going away

The issues surrounding the Hunter Biden case are familiar in at least two ways. A presidential offspring or sibling taking advantage of the access afforded by familial ties has unfortunately been a recurrent problem.

Recent examples include the savings and loan problems of George H. W. Bush’s son Neil, the paid lobbying for Libya by Jimmy Carter’s brother Billy, and the various ways Trump’s children have sought to monetize the current presidency.

The need to maintain Justice Department independence is also a recurring issue, usually after the kinds of violations that occurred during the Watergate scandal of the 1970s or in the current administration.

Besides probing Hunter Biden, some reports indicate investigators may be looking at potentially questionable activities by the president-elect’s brother, James. Though neither instance has revealed evidence directly involving Biden himself, he clearly should have exercised more control over his son’s and his brother’s efforts to benefit from his stature.

Fortunately, thanks to Barr, the Hunter Biden probe remained secret during the recent campaign. While that outraged Trump, it is the normal Justice Department procedure, just as the Democrats kept the initial investigation of the Trump campaign’s Russia ties secret until after the 2016 election.