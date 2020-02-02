Care for the Alzheimers caregiver: Lonely and overwhelmed

“One is the loneliest number …”

One of the recurring themes during our Caregiver Support Group meetings is the feeling of loneliness and being overwhelmed dealing with a loved one who is no longer the person they once were and the knowledge that they never will be again. For most of our group members, the loved one being cared for is a spouse.

Perhaps the loved one is no longer able to carry on a conversation in any detail or is simply not interested anymore in the subjects for which they used to be so passionate. They know or sense something is wrong with their memory or their ability to choose the correct word or phrase. They may hesitate engaging in a conversation or making comments for fear of saying the wrong thing or not knowing what to say at all. This behavior serves to heighten the caregiver’s feelings of “aloneness” even though they continue to live with their loved one. They are losing, forever, the person with whom they once shared all their thoughts, dreams, laughs, and even tears.