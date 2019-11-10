Join the Wentworths' support group

Constance and Michael Wentworth facilitate monthly Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group meetings at Kentucky Ridge Assisted Living in Mason City. The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. and welcomes all interested parties to join.

If you have a question, or would like to see a specific topic discussed in a future column, send them via email to: alzsupgroupmc@outlook.com