Care for the Alzheimers caregiver: Adjusting to a 'New Normal'

Of all the challenges you may experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps one of the most arduous is that of being a caregiver. The pandemic is adding another layer of stress to your daily responsibilities.
During our last support group meeting, we discussed the difficulties our members are facing with the additional changes they are encountering.
Some of our members, with loved ones at home, are finding it taxing to keep their loved ones occupied. It’s stressful when you can’t or are uncomfortable going out to a restaurant, unable to interact with friends, wearing a mask when you run errands, or attempting to discuss the reasons for social distancing. It’s even harder trying to explain why family and friends are no longer able to come into the home to visit.
Members with a loved one in a nursing facility have an additional layer of separation as they are not allowed to visit face-to-face with their family member. This can be very confusing to their loved one and adds additional guilt to the Caregiver when they are unable to visit as often as they were accustomed. In some cases, families are able to connect with their loved one via internet options, if they can find a health care employee to assist, or perhaps just get an update from the nursing home on a periodic basis.
It’s extremely important that you, as a caregiver, make time to care for yourself, especially during these unsettling times. Joan M. Gillis, senior clinical team manager at McLean (Belmont, MA) Hospital’s Geriatric Psychiatry Inpatient Services stresses that “compassion fatigue” occurs when a caregiver is continually stressed from caring for someone in need.
“You emotionally disengage which reduces your ability to provide care,” Gillis said. “You lose the ability to be empathic.
"Self-care is not selfish. It keeps you mentally alert, physically healthy and emotionally strong. You need stamina in the caregiving role. Your poor physical and/or emotional health will most certainly impact your loved one. You need to take time out to recharge and refocus yourself. It is NOT a luxury. It is a basic and essential human need.”
Sometimes all you need is to have someone else give you permission to take care of yourself FIRST. Please take these words to heart and concentrate on taking care of yourself before you take care of your loved one. It will make all the difference in your caregiving world!
We normally hold a monthly Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group meeting at Kentucky Ridge Assisted Living in Mason City. Kentucky Ridge has been on lockdown since early March due to the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, with the help of the Iowa Alzheimer’s Association, we were able to offer an online meeting, which was attended by several of our members. It was a great way to reconnect and get brought up to speed on the challenges and successes of how our caregivers are handling the issues they are facing whether their loved ones are at home with them or residing in a nursing facility.
We are planning on joining the 2020 Mason City Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 3. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, this walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. Please contact us if you are interested in joining our team, would like to have a team of your own, or if you would be interested in being a Community Sponsor for the Walk.
Finally, if you are reading this and know a caregiver who is struggling, you may be wondering what you can do to help. First of all, simply recognizing a caregiver’s situation can go a long way. Is there something you could do to help lighten their load? Perhaps you could offer to pick up a few things when you’re running errands, bring over a home-cooked meal or take-out from their favorite restaurant, have a conversation on the phone or outdoors while practicing social distancing. Just be the friend you would want to have. You can make a profound difference in a caregiver’s day.
You may also contact the Iowa Alzheimer's Association 24/7 at 800-272-3000 or https://alz.org/iowa for additional information and assistance on anything related to Alzheimer’s.
Michael and Constance Wentworth of Mason City are Alzheimer’s support group facilitators. Their periodic columns will highlight specific real-life questions or concerns addressed at one of their support group meetings. For more information, see their page on Facebook, Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group Mason City. You can also email them at alzsupgroupmc@outlook.com or call 641-201-1797 and leave a message.
