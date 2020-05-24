Care for the Alzheimers caregiver: Adjusting to a 'New Normal'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Of all the challenges you may experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps one of the most arduous is that of being a caregiver. The pandemic is adding another layer of stress to your daily responsibilities.

During our last support group meeting, we discussed the difficulties our members are facing with the additional changes they are encountering.

Some of our members, with loved ones at home, are finding it taxing to keep their loved ones occupied. It’s stressful when you can’t or are uncomfortable going out to a restaurant, unable to interact with friends, wearing a mask when you run errands, or attempting to discuss the reasons for social distancing. It’s even harder trying to explain why family and friends are no longer able to come into the home to visit.

Members with a loved one in a nursing facility have an additional layer of separation as they are not allowed to visit face-to-face with their family member. This can be very confusing to their loved one and adds additional guilt to the Caregiver when they are unable to visit as often as they were accustomed. In some cases, families are able to connect with their loved one via internet options, if they can find a health care employee to assist, or perhaps just get an update from the nursing home on a periodic basis.