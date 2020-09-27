Care for the Alzheimers caregiver: A caregiver is who I am

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not too long ago, we were out and saw someone wearing a T-shirt that proclaimed the message:

“Caregiver is not what I do, it’s who I am.” We were struck by both the simplicity of the wording and the profound impact of the meaning. There is a lot of commitment and compassion packed into that statement.

Caregivers go through more than they will ever tell you. They give up so much and rarely have the time for their own social life. They can get physically sick as well as emotionally worn out. It’s a lot for one person to handle. No one can understand the life of a caregiver unless you have chosen that path for yourself.

So many of our support group members have shared with us the feeling of being over-whelmed at times, and yet, perhaps not quite ready to seek assistance for their loved one from a nursing facility. They feel a sense of failure or abandonment of their loved one if they find themselves thinking about not being a caregiver 24/7. We often discuss during our meetings that you will “know” when it’s time to let someone else take on the day-to-day responsibility. You may reach your own “breaking” point; a physical complication or illness of your loved one may arise and precipitate the need for more specialized care; or sometimes your family physician may be the one to help you to make the decision.