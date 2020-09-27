Care for the Alzheimers caregiver: A caregiver is who I am

Not too long ago, we were out and saw someone wearing a T-shirt that proclaimed the message:
“Caregiver is not what I do, it’s who I am.” We were struck by both the simplicity of the wording and the profound impact of the meaning. There is a lot of commitment and compassion packed into that statement.
Caregivers go through more than they will ever tell you. They give up so much and rarely have the time for their own social life. They can get physically sick as well as emotionally worn out. It’s a lot for one person to handle. No one can understand the life of a caregiver unless you have chosen that path for yourself.
So many of our support group members have shared with us the feeling of being over-whelmed at times, and yet, perhaps not quite ready to seek assistance for their loved one from a nursing facility. They feel a sense of failure or abandonment of their loved one if they find themselves thinking about not being a caregiver 24/7. We often discuss during our meetings that you will “know” when it’s time to let someone else take on the day-to-day responsibility. You may reach your own “breaking” point; a physical complication or illness of your loved one may arise and precipitate the need for more specialized care; or sometimes your family physician may be the one to help you to make the decision.
Until you’re ready to make the decision, it’s important for the well-being of the caregiver to find time for themselves. You need some time to be away from the responsibility of caring for your loved one and spend time caring for yourself. Usually, it’s easier to handle the burden of care if you feel you’re not alone. Most people find they have family members or close friends or neighbors willing to assist. If no one offers help, you may have to ask for it. Friends and family members may be waiting for you to make the first move. They may hesitate suggesting help as they don’t wish to impose. Building a relationship with friends and acquaintances will become more valuable as your loved one progresses with Alzheimer’s.
If you find yourself feeling frustrated and alone and struggling with being a caregiver, especially with the additional burden of the COVID-19 pandemic, we would like to invite you to join our Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Support Group. We can assure you that the members of our support group understand and truly care about what you are going through. Our members have probably had many of the same experiences you have and you will soon realize you’re not alone in your journey with your loved one. Along with each of our members, you, too, will find yourself saying, “Caregiver is not what I do, it’s who I am.”
We’re leading the way to Alzheimer’s first survivor by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Mason City Walk to End Alzheimer’s is being held this year on Oct. 3. Currently more than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to grow to as many as 14 million by 2050. Our future is at risk unless we can find a way to change the course of this disease.
This year’s event won’t be a large in-person gathering, but we are still walking — and calling on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.
On event day, Oct. 3, we invite you to participate in small, safe teams while others in Mason City and Clear Lake do the same. You can walk on any sidewalk, track or trail.
While there is no fee to register for Walk, all participants are encouraged to raise funds that will advance the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association by enabling critical care and support services and advancing research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.
If you would like to form your own team, please visit the following website:
Together, we can end Alzheimer’s disease. If you do not wish to form your own team, but would still like to make a donation, we would gladly accept your donation to our team, Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group of Mason City. You can donate directly via the website:
Check donations should be made out to the Alzheimer's Association. If you wish, you can mail a check to us at 1512 Limestone Ct., Mason City, IA 50401. We will deposit it directly to the Alzheimer's Association through the Walk to End Alzheimer's mobile app. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year. Every dollar donated will help the Alzheimer’s Association. Thank you in advance for your support of this year’s walk.
Michael and Constance Wentworth of Mason City are Alzheimer’s support group facilitators. Their periodic columns will highlight specific real-life questions or concerns addressed at one of their support group meetings. For more information, see their page on Facebook, Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group Mason City. You can also email them at alzsupgroupmc@outlook.com or call 641-201-1797 and leave a message.
