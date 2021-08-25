Blodgett: The undocumented are treated better than Americans

The undocumented immigrant family seated at tables at a La Joya, Texas Whataburger coughed, sneezed and wheezed, while not complying with the numerous safety protocols posted throughout the restaurant, according to the LaJoya Police. A concerned customer left to wave down a police officer, who stopped to investigate. The undocumented family all looked sick and told the cop they’d been apprehended days earlier by the US Border Patrol. Upon being released, they were taken to hotels where the non-profit Catholic Charities paid the tab. According to La Joya police Sergeant Manual Cansas, “everyone that’s staying at that hotel is COVID-19 positive.”
He said that his department can’t stop the undocumented from leaving hotels to travel to other locations throughout America. The manager of another hotel, the Texas Inn & Suites, informed local authorities that the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley had booked rooms at his hotel, “to house undocumented immigrants detained by the Border Patrol.” President Biden falsely claims the COVID-border crisis was caused by forces beyond his control, yet President Trump had, by 2020, largely secured our southern border. Why can’t Biden?
Trump got Mexico’s president to station soldiers in Mexico, to catch and detain would-be border-jumpers. While Team Biden ostensibly opposes illegal border-crossings, their policies signal that those who make it here can probably remain. As he facilitates this fiasco, downplays the need for improved border security, assures asylum-seekers they no longer must wait outside the U.S. while their claims are considered, and pushes Congress to pass an amnesty bill for the millions of undocumented already here, Biden isn’t surprised that they keep on coming. But clueless he’s not.
Biden’s actions belie his words, revealing his objective - which tramples US law and may bankrupt the country. He wants these people to vote to keep Democrats perpetually in power. What else explains the money being squandered on lodging for these? Effectively, Biden treats the undocumented better than Americans.
Our nation’s survival is being jeopardized, as Americans increasingly realize that Biden has the backs of the undocumented, but not theirs. For the US to survive, Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Xavier Becerra, Chuck Schumer, AOC, Maxine Waters, Alejandro Mayorkas and the pro-cheap labor, Chamber of Commerce-style Republicans - who are fully complicit in this unprecedented travesty - must go. They truly want the undocumented here, even if they end up destroying the United States. So, for how much longer will this be tolerated? Meanwhile, Donald Trump is asking, “Miss me yet?” But come 2024, if this keeps up, he will justifiably say, “I warned you.”
Todd Blodgett, the author of ‘Republican Crackhead’, served on the Reagan-Bush White House staff and later worked for the Republican National Committee and the FBI. Blodgett lives in Clear Lake and Tyler, Texas, and can be reached via his website: www.ToddBlodgett.US.