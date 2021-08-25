Blodgett: The undocumented are treated better than Americans

The undocumented immigrant family seated at tables at a La Joya, Texas Whataburger coughed, sneezed and wheezed, while not complying with the numerous safety protocols posted throughout the restaurant, according to the LaJoya Police. A concerned customer left to wave down a police officer, who stopped to investigate. The undocumented family all looked sick and told the cop they’d been apprehended days earlier by the US Border Patrol. Upon being released, they were taken to hotels where the non-profit Catholic Charities paid the tab. According to La Joya police Sergeant Manual Cansas, “everyone that’s staying at that hotel is COVID-19 positive.”

He said that his department can’t stop the undocumented from leaving hotels to travel to other locations throughout America. The manager of another hotel, the Texas Inn & Suites, informed local authorities that the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley had booked rooms at his hotel, “to house undocumented immigrants detained by the Border Patrol.” President Biden falsely claims the COVID-border crisis was caused by forces beyond his control, yet President Trump had, by 2020, largely secured our southern border. Why can’t Biden?