Blodgett: Reagan warned against Biden-Harris

Reagan stated that, “regardless of their sincerity or humanitarian motives, those who would trade our freedom for security have embarked on [a] downward course” - which, since the JFK-LBJ administration, Democrats have accelerated. In 2021, they’ll ramp it up, even more.

It’s intriguing to speculate how Reagan might’ve reacted to the recent, attempted siege at the US Capitol. As a governor who was livid with violent protesters Reagan called out the National Guard more than once to protect college campuses against destruction and effectuate an attitude adjustment on the part of those scrofulous subversives.

“If it takes a bloodbath,” he told reporters after protesters were shot, “let’s get it over with.” Reagan advocated going all-in on Vietnam, demanding, “we should declare war on North Vietnam. We could pave the whole country, put parking strips on it, and still be home by Christmas.”

Referencing socialists, whom he abhorred, he insisted that, “you and I have the courage to say to our enemies [that] there is a price we will not pay,” and, “there’s a point beyond which they must not advance.”

While some then regarded his words as a call to arms, few Democrats today wouldn’t consider such as violence-inciting, reactionary rantings of an irresponsible, trigger-happy, raving demagogue.