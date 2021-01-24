Blodgett: Reagan warned against Biden-Harris

As the Biden era begins, most Republicans feel angry, fearful, and/or hopeless. If America’s 40th President were alive, I’m convinced he’d feel the same way.
In 1964, Ronald Reagan warned against the very type of leftist actions and policies planned by Biden. The prescient president essentially foresaw the future, and would shudder at Biden’s promise to facilitate “one of the most progressive administrations in American history.”
Biden’s consolidation of power, recently reinforced by ‘woke’ Democrats defeating Georgia’s incumbent GOP senators, validate Reagan’s well-founded concerns. As chief executive, Reagan tried – not always successfully – to reverse, or slow, onerous, job-killing regulations and spending.
In conversations with him before and during his presidency, he told me that curtailing government (he always called it “gub-mint”) growth was his top priority.
He believed that the 1980s deficits would rein in future presidents, and was contemptuous of those he termed as “career officeholders,” and “professional politicians” – which Biden and Kamala Harris personify.
“If we lose freedom here,” he said, “there’s no place to escape to; this, truly, is the last stand on earth.” Reagan correctly observed that “the full power of centralized government” – which Democrats, since 1961, have exponentially expanded – “is the very thing the founders sought to minimize.”
Reagan stated that, “regardless of their sincerity or humanitarian motives, those who would trade our freedom for security have embarked on [a] downward course” - which, since the JFK-LBJ administration, Democrats have accelerated. In 2021, they’ll ramp it up, even more.
It’s intriguing to speculate how Reagan might’ve reacted to the recent, attempted siege at the US Capitol. As a governor who was livid with violent protesters Reagan called out the National Guard more than once to protect college campuses against destruction and effectuate an attitude adjustment on the part of those scrofulous subversives.
“If it takes a bloodbath,” he told reporters after protesters were shot, “let’s get it over with.” Reagan advocated going all-in on Vietnam, demanding, “we should declare war on North Vietnam. We could pave the whole country, put parking strips on it, and still be home by Christmas.”
Referencing socialists, whom he abhorred, he insisted that, “you and I have the courage to say to our enemies [that] there is a price we will not pay,” and, “there’s a point beyond which they must not advance.”
While some then regarded his words as a call to arms, few Democrats today wouldn’t consider such as violence-inciting, reactionary rantings of an irresponsible, trigger-happy, raving demagogue.
“We Americans don’t pass our freedom on to our children in the bloodstream, young man,” Reagan told me at the Des Moines Marriott hotel in February of 1982. While I served on his White House staff, he repeated those precise words on several occasions.
President Reagan dealt with then-Senator Biden, whom he did NOT admire, particularly after Biden’s key role in unfairly blocking, in 1987, the confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee, the eminently qualified, brilliant Judge Robert Bork.
Were he alive, Ronald Reagan would vehemently oppose Joe Biden and his proposed, game-changing, radical agenda.
“Our nation’s freedom is the last, best hope of man on earth; should we fail to preserve it, we’ll sentence our children to take the first step into a thousand years of darkness,” he warned. Given the philosophy, background and professional experience of Biden’s cabinet picks, and the unreconstructed leftists whom he has named to be senior staffers, things don’t look good – especially for Americans who share the vision of these United States as described, and desired by, our 40th President. God help us.
Todd Blodgett, the author of “Republican Crackhead,” lives in Clear Lake and can be reached via his website, toddblodgett.us.