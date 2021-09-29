Blodgett: 'Nothing' is Biden’s false claim

In late September, President Biden proved he’s either not playing with a full deck, or he and his advisors think that their employers aren’t.

When asked about his proposed $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, he said it will cost “nothing.” This lie astonished even his staunchest supporters. Apparently, once something is paid for, it’s free – right? While Biden may actually believe such fakery, his aides know better. However, why did White House deputy press secretary Andy Bates the repeat Biden’s claim, and White House chief of staff Ron Klain state in a tweet that, “Building back better is going to cost ZERO dollars?”

Such blatant dishonesty makes America look stupid. In my view, the real reason for such brazen deception is that leftists are convinced that, while scores of millions of Americans are onto them, enough voters will swallow their falsehoods and then vote accordingly. This tragic charade explains how the US became mired in its current, abysmal fix: career politicians like Biden, who have spent little or no time working in the private sector – the Real World – are as innately ignorant regarding economics as are their voters. Having never met payrolls or run businesses, or created jobs, they’re totally clueless. The only Democratic President since 1869 who successfully ran a business before taking office was Jimmy Carter. Other Democrats, including Harry Truman, tried to run businesses, but failed.

The last three Republican presidents weren’t lawyers, they were businessman. Even GOP presidents in the 1920s and ‘30s – Warren Harding and Herbert Hoover – owned and operated successful commercial enterprises. GOP chief executives who weren’t businessmen (Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon and Dwight Eisenhower) wisely surrounded themselves with manufacturers, retailers and engineers to run the nation.

Conversely, Democrats like government by eggheads who belong in a faculty lounge. Indeed, of the 20th century’s college-educated Democratic presidents, only JFK and Carter, prior to entering politics, hadn’t been either an educator or a lawyer. Woodrow Wilson, LBJ, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were either school teachers or college professors. FDR held a law degree, as do Clinton, Obama, and Biden.

Biden has worked in government since the 1960s, when he was a public defender in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s now in his seventh decade of tax-funded employment. America’s founders understood that half the electorate had below average intelligence, knowledge and education. But it never occurred to them that this would also apply to elected officials.

So, what to do? To prevent such inept, unqualified individuals from getting elected and perpetrating their chicanery, welfare recipients should be disenfranchised. While welfare is essential to our society, and it’s right to provide it to the truly needy, its recipients should not be granted equal standing with those who pay the bills. Then, once they’re off the dole for five consecutive years, they can vote. After all, why should those who pay zero taxes get to decide how tax dollars are spent, and who allocates them?

To mitigate policymaking by radical teachers, leftist social workers, meddling bureaucrats, know-it-all college professors, covetous community organizers and other politically correct busybodies, the recipients of entitlement programs (and this wouldn’t include Social Security, Medicare, or any programs into which beneficiaries directly pay), should be prohibited from negating the votes of net taxpayers.

That’s common sense, but the predictable opposition to this sensible concept will prove that, nowadays, common sense isn’t so common.

Todd Blodgett, the author of ‘Republican Crackhead’, served on the Reagan-Bush White House staff and later worked for the Republican National Committee and the FBI. Blodgett lives in Clear Lake and Tyler, Texas, and can be reached via his website: www.ToddBlodgett.US.

