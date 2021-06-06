Blodgett: Get ready for the reaction to gun reform

“We’re taking away your AR-15,” warned ex-Congressman Beto O’Rourke in 2020. Months later, Joe Biden said O’Rourke would “be the one … to take care of the gun problem.”

To expeditiously ban the AR-15 (which is possibly America’s most popular modern rifle, in terms of sales and quantity owned) President Biden has nominated the radical, pro-gun control David Chipman to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives - BATFE.

Under President Trump, BATFE protected our sacred Second Amendment rights. Under Biden, however, BATFE will facilitate restrictions on gun ownership and, inevitably, attempt to confiscate legally owned firearms. Accordingly, Chipman on May 26 told the US Senate that he favors banning AR-15s. This well-paid, conniving, professional zealot not only wants AR-15s banned, but based on his testimony, he’d also ban most privately owned, modern sporting rifles. Now, the rubber will soon meet the road, as Democrats repudiate the pro-2nd amendment legacy of JFK - who was, himself, an NRA member.