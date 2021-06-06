Blodgett: Get ready for the reaction to gun reform

“We’re taking away your AR-15,” warned ex-Congressman Beto O’Rourke in 2020. Months later, Joe Biden said O’Rourke would “be the one … to take care of the gun problem.”
To expeditiously ban the AR-15 (which is possibly America’s most popular modern rifle, in terms of sales and quantity owned) President Biden has nominated the radical, pro-gun control David Chipman to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives - BATFE.
Under President Trump, BATFE protected our sacred Second Amendment rights. Under Biden, however, BATFE will facilitate restrictions on gun ownership and, inevitably, attempt to confiscate legally owned firearms. Accordingly, Chipman on May 26 told the US Senate that he favors banning AR-15s. This well-paid, conniving, professional zealot not only wants AR-15s banned, but based on his testimony, he’d also ban most privately owned, modern sporting rifles. Now, the rubber will soon meet the road, as Democrats repudiate the pro-2nd amendment legacy of JFK - who was, himself, an NRA member.
Some Biden minions favor mandatory "buybacks" of certain weapons. However, the term “buy” implies a seller’s consent, and government can’t buy back what it never sold. But this dangerous scheme isn’t feasible, because between March and June of 2020, Americans bought a record-setting 8.3 million guns. Forty percent of those purchasers were first-time buyers. What with leftist governors preventing cops from arresting rioters, looters and arsonists, and Democrats pushing to defund police - despite cities in chaos - is anyone surprised that 150 million-plus US citizens own guns, and that in America, firearms actually outnumber people?
The 2nd Amendment isn’t about protecting hunters, and when the Constitution was ratified, Americans owned the same weaponry (muskets, cannons, breech-loaded rifles) as the military. The 2nd Amendment allows We, the People, to take up arms against those who countermand the founders’ intent, via policies which are inconsistent with our inalienable rights. Thomas Jefferson wrote, “The tree of liberty, from time to time, must be refreshed with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”
I’m NOT advocating insurrection or civil unrest, and I condemn all unjust violence against anyone. But responsible presidents don’t try to ban or confiscate legal firearms.
Imagine 20 federal agents swarming a farmhouse to confiscate legal firearms which the owner won’t relinquish. It could be worse than the frightening, 2014 standoff at Cliven Bundy’s Nevada ranch, where scores of out-gunned BLM (Bureau of Land Management) agents, US Marshals and local cops were overwhelmed by several hundred heavily-armed militia members and pro-2A activists. Assuredly, some law enforcement officers, particularly sheriffs and deputies, wouldn’t even consider participating in such bureaucrat-suborned shenanigans. Ronald Reagan said pro-freedom Americans should warn liberty’s foes “that there’s a price we will not pay, and a point beyond which they must not advance.”
Smart Democrats will reject Biden’s idiocy.