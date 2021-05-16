Blodgett: Fighting against the 'woke' culture

Professor Hill’s con game relied on the naivete of ignorant, even stupid, rubes. While plenty such folks go along with the politically-correct notions of the arrogant elitists infesting the Biden Administration, academia and corporate boardrooms, many perpetrators of this nonsense are intelligent and well-educated. But as the saying goes: A mind is a terrible thing to waste. Unlike in the fictional River City, however, Americans who challenge these lies and refuse to comply with such ludicrous demands risk losing jobs, privileges and even their freedom. Merely questioning this PC dogma can mean being shouted down, shunned, doxed, or worse. The "cancel culture" now has the private sector doing its dirty work; they even utilize public shaming as a means of trying to control citizens. These authoritarians want no back talk, and woe to any who dare. At least in "The Music Man," the chief culprit came clean, confessed, repented and went straight. Of course, his hand was forced; once his shenanigans were exposed, he risked being run out of town, after being tarred and feathered – or, worse.