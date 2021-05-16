Blodgett: Fighting against the 'woke' culture

Are President Biden and nearly all Democrats, corporate honchos, college administrators and the entire Liberal Establishment, channeling their inner Professor Harold Hill? The fictional Mr. Hill was the con man who, in Mason Citian Meredith Willson’s "The Music Man," convinced the citizens of "River City" to squander their money on a fake boys band, to obviate the perceived danger of kids playing pool. “Ya got trouble, my friend; Trouble! Trouble! Trouble! Right here in River City – with a capital ‘T’!”, was Hill’s refrain, which worked – until it didn’t. Progressives now use the same con in their shamelessly bold attempts to convince Americans of blatant chicanery:
We’re safer without police.
Trump caused the current border crisis by closing the border.
Voter ID means ending fair elections.
Tamping down opponents signals tolerance, and free speech endangers public safety.
Equality means that certain, favored people deserve special treatment.
Criminals are OK, if their crime is illegally being in the USA.
If whites will be “less white,” everyone will benefit.
Because gun control has failed in every major US city, the feds must now facilitate it. After all, criminals – who are, by definition, lawbreakers – can always be trusted to comply with anti-gun laws.
We’ll spend our way into prosperity, while ignoring the reality that such attempts have destroyed every nation that’s tried it.
Professor Hill’s con game relied on the naivete of ignorant, even stupid, rubes. While plenty such folks go along with the politically-correct notions of the arrogant elitists infesting the Biden Administration, academia and corporate boardrooms, many perpetrators of this nonsense are intelligent and well-educated. But as the saying goes: A mind is a terrible thing to waste. Unlike in the fictional River City, however, Americans who challenge these lies and refuse to comply with such ludicrous demands risk losing jobs, privileges and even their freedom. Merely questioning this PC dogma can mean being shouted down, shunned, doxed, or worse. The "cancel culture" now has the private sector doing its dirty work; they even utilize public shaming as a means of trying to control citizens. These authoritarians want no back talk, and woe to any who dare. At least in "The Music Man," the chief culprit came clean, confessed, repented and went straight. Of course, his hand was forced; once his shenanigans were exposed, he risked being run out of town, after being tarred and feathered – or, worse.
Sadly, there’s no sign of today’s "woke" fools letting up; they’ll keep right on stoking fear and promoting hysteria – and won’t hesitate to bring down the full force of their power on all who defy them. Recently, passenger Avi Mandel was forcibly removed from a Southwest Airlines flight for failing to wear a mask while eating Twizzlers. He was told that a new federal mask mandate requires passengers to wear a mask at all times while aboard the aircraft – including “in between bites.”
Yes, the TSA has actually mandated this absurdity. What’s to stop these dictators from making, and enforcing, such inanity? Who wants to be the next citizen who pays a price for daring to throw down? Lives are being damaged by these subversives - who, now, are ensconced in corporate boardrooms, operate social media, and infest faculties and municipal governments.
Americans have “got trouble,” which is worsening by the week. The sooner it ends, the sooner we’ll reclaim our dignity and the freedoms intended, and bestowed upon us, by America’s founders. Thomas Jefferson said, “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.” So, when will enough Americans decide that standing up to this dangerous, game-changing stupidity is worth a fight?
Todd Blodgett, the author of ‘Republican Crackhead’, served on the Reagan-Bush White House staff and later worked for the Republican National Committee and the FBI. Blodgett lives in Clear Lake and Tyler, Texas, and can be reached via his website: www.ToddBlodgett.US.