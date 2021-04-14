Blodgett: Biden's border policies a dereliction of duty

Scar’s rule abruptly ended when his abysmal failures and dishonesty resulted in him being mauled to death. Despite having promised transparency, the Biden-Harris administration shamefully even imposed a media blackout at the border. Biden lets no crisis go to waste – including this one, of his making. Much like King Scar, Biden – having finally attained the presidency – won’t even pretend that his policies are sound. US citizens are suffering - including thousands of homeless veterans and others in dire need, amidst this pandemic. COVID-induced joblessness has created misery, and mentally unstable citizens live in tents in America’s major cities.

Schools and welfare programs will be further strained, resources more quickly depleted; at all levels, government spending will continue skyrocketing, for these and other problems related to this invasion. If more Democrats were net taxpayers, would Biden wise up? Biden-Harris even nixed Trump’s mandate that migrants must prove they’d be self-supporting, and squandered $86 million+ to provide hotels for these illegals.