Blodgett: Biden's border policies a dereliction of duty

Presidents are sworn to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution” and enforce US laws. But Joe Biden’s colossal failure at the US-Mexican border is a preposterous dereliction of duty.
Despite being undiplomatic, Donald Trump enforced immigration law and border security. He blocked the caravans and got Mexico’s president to station federales (troops) on that border. Trump kept migrants, including asylum-seekers, in Mexico. Yet, Biden negated that agreement, and is cavalier about the legitimate fears caused by his astonishing abdication of responsibility. Is this disaster deliberate, designed to generate scores of millions of new, taxpayer-dependent Democrats?
In 2020, America experienced the lowest level of illegal immigration since 1975. Wage growth among the lower half of US workers doubled during Trump’s four years, compared to Obama’s eight - because President Trump kept out illegal aliens. His pro-US policies facilitated the lowest black unemployment in decades and Trump received more black votes than any GOP presidential nominee since 1960.
In Disney’s, "The Lion King," a conniving lion – Scar – cheats to replace the no-nonsense, dedicated King, Mufasa. The strict, tough-as-nails, by-the-book Mufasa had ruled competently and vigilantly protected his pride against enemies. But upon dispatching Mufasa, Scar’s ineptitude and dictatorial ways impelled packs of vicious, famished hyenas to attack the lions. They destroyed their morale and turned their well-run community into a wasteland. President Biden, by allowing drug cartels to effectively control our border, is acting in similar fashion - by prioritizing the needs of foreigners who illicitly infest OUR country over Americans. In his March 24 news conference, he lied about Trump, and the number of migrants being “sent back.”
Scar’s rule abruptly ended when his abysmal failures and dishonesty resulted in him being mauled to death. Despite having promised transparency, the Biden-Harris administration shamefully even imposed a media blackout at the border. Biden lets no crisis go to waste – including this one, of his making. Much like King Scar, Biden – having finally attained the presidency – won’t even pretend that his policies are sound. US citizens are suffering - including thousands of homeless veterans and others in dire need, amidst this pandemic. COVID-induced joblessness has created misery, and mentally unstable citizens live in tents in America’s major cities.
Schools and welfare programs will be further strained, resources more quickly depleted; at all levels, government spending will continue skyrocketing, for these and other problems related to this invasion. If more Democrats were net taxpayers, would Biden wise up? Biden-Harris even nixed Trump’s mandate that migrants must prove they’d be self-supporting, and squandered $86 million+ to provide hotels for these illegals.
In 1961, President Kennedy continued the Eisenhower-initiated, inappropriately named, "Operation Wetback," and substantially increased the US Border Patrol’s funding. But back then, Democrats were pro-USA. Today, however, JFK and Harry Truman would be about as welcome among most Democrats as Nancy Pelosi and Al Sharpton would be at an NRA-sponsored gun show in southeastern Mississippi. In 2022 and ’24, Biden will likely gamble that Democrats can overcome the scores of millions of fed-up voters who are rightfully distraught, livid and horrified, at his nation-wrecking, reprehensible calamity. But even if Democrats still win, he and Vice President Harris are causing irreparable, nation-wrecking, enormously consequential, costly damage. They mightn’t be scared, but may get scarred.
Todd Blodgett, the author of ‘REPUBLICAN CRACKHEAD’, served on the Reagan-Bush White House staff. He also worked for the Republican National Committee and the FBI. Mr. Blodgett lives in Clear Lake and can be reached via his website: www.ToddBlodgett.US.