Blodgett: Biden on his way to being one-term president

Since the dawn of the TV age, only one Democratic President – Jimmy Carter, in 1980 – has lost re-election. Conversely, three Republican incumbents (Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, and Donald Trump) were defeated. However, polls recently published in NEWSWEEK magazine, The Washington Times, The New York Post and elsewhere, show that in a 2020 election re-do, Donald Trump would beat President Biden, or VP Kamala Harris. The esteemed Gallup Poll on Sept. 17 showed that by 53-43 percent, Americans disapprove of Biden’s performance. The respected Emerson Survey showed that 39 percent of Democrats prefer Biden not be their 2024 nominee.

Even Democrats condemn him, on issues ranging from his self-created border crisis to the embarrassing debacle in Afghanistan. Biden is routinely booed at sporting events: NASCAR, college football games, the Ryder Cup and pro Baseball games; he faced especially heated hostility recently at the Congressional Baseball game, in Washington, D.C.

Democratic strategists fear that regardless of whether Biden’s colossally costly Infrastructure bill passes Congress, massive losses await their party in 2022. Like an arrogant, in-over-his-head poker player holding only marginal cards, Biden is overplaying his hand. Unlike FDR, Ronald Reagan, or LBJ, he has NO mandate for anything even approaching such game-changing, leftist activism. When Democrats criticized President Kennedy for “going slow,” and exercising excessive caution in promoting legislation that he, as a candidate, had proposed, JFK replied that his close 1960 election victory, and narrow Congressional “working majority,” precluded bold action – even on Civil Rights. Yet, the last two Democratic chief executives – Barack Obama and Bill Clinton – went all-in on what scores of millions of voters perceived as radical, wasteful programs. Consequently, in their first off-year elections (2010 and 1994, respectively) Republicans routed Democrats nearly everywhere. Biden’s promised “return to normalcy,” with “adults” and “career professionals” in charge, has become a laughingstock; he’s facilitated the worst case of presidential buyers’ remorse since Carter narrowly edged Ford. But even Mr. Carter’s approval rating, at this same point, outpaced Biden’s.

In September of 1980, GOP presidential nominee Ronald Reagan campaigned in Des Moines, where I was a Drake University sophomore. Reagan told Iowa’s US Senator Roger Jepsen and I that Carter was “making it easy” for him. His ace in the hole was the Democrat’s abysmal record; will 2024 be similar? Today, astute Democrats opine that if this trajectory continues, Mr. Biden – or ANY Democrat - will be doomed to share Jimmy Carter’s fate. Has the President dealt, to his 2020 opponent - who will, in 2024, be the same age that Joe Biden is now - a "trump" card, and make his predecessor his successor? Such speculation is no bluff; a game-flipping, ironic turning of the tables could truly be in these wild cards.

Todd Blodgett of Clear Lake served on the White House staff during the Reagan-Bush years. He also worked for the Republican National Committee, and the FBI.

