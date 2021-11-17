Blodgett: Biden could suffer 'Ex-VeeP-itis' in 2024

The careers of many vice presidents who became president didn’t end well.

George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford were defeated, Richard Nixon resigned, Lyndon Johnson basically abdicated and Harry Truman withdrew from the 1952 presidential race after advisors warned he’d likely lose. Except for Thomas Jefferson, every 19th century VP who became President (John Adams, Martin Van Buren, John Tyler, Millard Fillmore, Chet Arthur, Andrew Johnson) either lost - as incumbent presidents - the next general election, or were denied their party’s nomination, or impeached.

Former VPs Teddy Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Truman and LBJ won as presidential incumbents, but weren’t re-elected. But "Ex-VeeP-itis" isn’t the only hinderance afflicting Joe Biden, as he struggles as chief executive. Thirty-six years as a US Senator instilled in him insights and a style which, for legislating, was efficacious. However, his skill set apparently doesn’t includes demonstrating the consistent, inspiring leadership that’s common to every successful presidency.

Presidents who changed the nation – Jefferson, Abe Lincoln, Ronald Reagan, FDR, George Washington, William McKinley – possessed strongly held core beliefs, which they consistently communicated to voters. They delivered on their promises and were re-elected. Biden isn’t like that. Despite 50-plus years in government, he seemingly lacks even one defining principle, and has, consistently, shifted with the prevailing political tides. Worse, he tends to project whatever image is expedient.

Now, these attributes can serve senators well. But while Biden won seven elections to the senate and remained relevant while there, he’s ineffectual as chief executive. Rather than conducting a sustained PR effort to mobilize voters behind his agenda, he’s playing the same, insider’s game which exemplified his senate years. While most 78-year-olds can’t easily change their modus operandi, Biden’s problems are more deeply ingrained, and could easily doom his presidency. Respected and reliable polls show that, increasingly, independents view Biden negatively. Partly, that’s because he panders to multiple sides in debates. He tried to placate liberals with speeches on voting rights, when such legislation appeared to be stalled. Then, weeks later, he told moderates, falsely, that his proposed spending bill would cost “nothing.” These miscues matter and, likely, they’ll continue.

Tens of millions of moderate Independents, who provided Biden’s crucial victory margins where it counted, oppose his multi-trillion-dollar spending proposals. In 1962, when some impatient congressional Democrats criticized President Kennedy for “going slow” on legislation that he, as a candidate, had endorsed, JFK pointed out that his narrow election victory precluded facilitating major policy changes – even on civil rights. Unfortunately, Biden clearly lacks Kennedy’s ability to realistically assess political situations, and govern accordingly.

After decades of opposing changing the filibuster rule, Biden, on Oct. 21, said he now supports efforts to “fundamentally alter” it. However, two key Senate Democrats – Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema – adamantly oppose such, and their opposition dooms any attempts. But Biden’s meaningless reversal alienated his allies, who recognized he was grandstanding. These unforced errors may hurt Democrats in 2022-24, as Congressional Democrats could refuse to climb out on a limb for Biden, knowing he may saw it off.

As Barack Obama warned, “Don’t overestimate Joe’s ability to (expletive) things up.” While many Americans worry that Biden might not be in charge, equal numbers could fear that he is.

"Ex-VeeP-itis" fundamentally undermines Biden, and it’s only begun. Maybe he’s what some Americans suspected and/or feared: a past-his prime, self-serving career politician that’s not up to the job. Sound reasons exist for deputies to not become the top dog. Andy Griffith didn’t appoint his deputy, Barney Fife, to replace him as sheriff, and the fate of most ex-Veeps who became president reinforces such wisdom.

Todd Blodgett of Clear Lake served on the White House staff during the Reagan-Bush years. He also worked for the Republican National Committee, and the FBI.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0