Recently a good family friend from Scottsdale, Arizona, stopped over to my house to visit with my husband and I. She recently lost her husband, who was like a father figure to my husband, Tom. Every summer she comes back to Iowa to see her family, who still farm in the Latimer area. Tom and I spent many years wintering in Scottsdale and were fortunate to be with Jim one last time before he died. As we sat and reminisced about Jim, we found ourselves laughing and crying over all the great memories we shared. One of the funny things Jim always commented on when he was back in Iowa was how Iowans seem to always have a pot of coffee on. After drinking too much coffee and enjoying the berry pie that I had baked, chatting for several hours at the dining table, I found my hand slip down the side of the upholstered chair, moving around to get comfortable. My hand felt something hard and I pulled it out. I started laughing when I saw what it was. Was that Jim's way of telling us he was with us? Every Christmas for the last 3 years, my son had the idea of putting a Christmas puzzle together where all the family members can be a part of it. After the puzzles are put together, I put a puzzle glue over them and frame them. Well, last Christmas, we were missing one piece of the puzzle. We all looked everywhere. I looked for weeks while I was cleaning and never found that last piece of the puzzle. Not thinking it would ever turn up, I finally put the glue over it, but did not frame it.
It made me think about how our lives resemble a big puzzle. When we face hardship, divorce and loss of a loved one, we strive to put the "pieces" of our lives back together again. After a loss of property from fire, flood or tornado, we put our homes back together again, one piece at a time. If you try to force the wrong piece into a puzzle, you will eventually need to remove the forced piece and put it in the right place in order to complete the puzzle. In life, sometimes we fill an empty space with unhealthy choices instead of waiting for the right piece to come along, trying to fulfill ourselves and make us feel better, only realizing in time that we need a different piece.
Some puzzle pieces may be so bad that we wish we didn't have them, such as trauma, bullying, abuse or neglect. These life puzzle pieces are the most difficult ones to have, yet those who hold those pieces come out the other side stronger and more resilient than others. We all handle these types of pieces differently. It is every good and bad piece that makes our puzzles unique to who we are. Why are some given better puzzle pieces than others? It just doesn't seem fair.
Each of us can build our lives similar to a puzzle which is piece by piece. We each have all the pieces. We just need to learn how to fit them all together that works for us.