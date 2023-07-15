Recently a good family friend from Scottsdale, Arizona, stopped over to my house to visit with my husband and I. She recently lost her husband, who was like a father figure to my husband, Tom. Every summer she comes back to Iowa to see her family, who still farm in the Latimer area. Tom and I spent many years wintering in Scottsdale and were fortunate to be with Jim one last time before he died. As we sat and reminisced about Jim, we found ourselves laughing and crying over all the great memories we shared. One of the funny things Jim always commented on when he was back in Iowa was how Iowans seem to always have a pot of coffee on. After drinking too much coffee and enjoying the berry pie that I had baked, chatting for several hours at the dining table, I found my hand slip down the side of the upholstered chair, moving around to get comfortable. My hand felt something hard and I pulled it out. I started laughing when I saw what it was. Was that Jim's way of telling us he was with us? Every Christmas for the last 3 years, my son had the idea of putting a Christmas puzzle together where all the family members can be a part of it. After the puzzles are put together, I put a puzzle glue over them and frame them. Well, last Christmas, we were missing one piece of the puzzle. We all looked everywhere. I looked for weeks while I was cleaning and never found that last piece of the puzzle. Not thinking it would ever turn up, I finally put the glue over it, but did not frame it.