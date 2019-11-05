National Veterans Small Business Week celebrates veterans, active duty personnel, members of the National Guard and Reserves and military spouses for their many contributions to the American economy.
The US Small Business Administration (SBA) is proud to spotlight Iowa's vetrepreneur community November 4-8 on their next mission - #VetBizSuccess.
The SBA and its resource partner network offers a wide range of programs and services to help veterans and military spouses start, build and grow their businesses. SBA's popular Boots to Business and Reboot programs have trained more than 100,000 transitioning service members nationally since their inception in 2013.
After completing the program participants often continue their entrepreneurial training through the free online B2B Revenue Readiness course offered by Mississippi State University.
Thanks to our resource partners - the Veterans Business Resource Center, America's Small Business Development Centers, SCORE Chapters, and the Women's Business Center, along with SBA's Online Training Center (sba.gov), the military community has access to more small business resources than ever before.
The SBA connects with over 200,000 veterans and military spouses annually through its financing, counseling, training and contracting programs. It also collaborates with key veterans organizations to reach targeted markets, including the Service Disabled Veteran Entrepreneurship Program, Dog Tag, Inc., Veterans Entrepreneurship Jumpstart, Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities, National Veterans Entrepreneurship, Women Veterans Entrepreneurial Training program (V-WISE and LiftFund) and the VETRN Growth program.
As we celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week across Iowa November 4-8, please remember to support the veteran-owned firms in your local communities. Your purchasing power is a more impactful way to thank them for their service than the words alone.
For more information on SBA's programs for veterans and military spouses, please contact Jo Eckert, SBA veterans representative, at jo.eckert@sba.gov.
