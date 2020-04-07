Ackarman: We are already 'sheltering in place'

* * *

On another front in the social distancing campaign, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is taking unprecedented steps to encourage voting by mail in the June 2 primaries.

Most notably, Pate intends to mail every registered Iowa voter an absentee ballot request form for the primaries.

While polls will still be open on June 2, most areas will be operating with significantly fewer polling sites than normal.

Absentee voting as the only option is being considered for the November general election should the public health crisis persist.

While Iowa does better than the national average in terms of voter participation, there is still plenty of room for improvement. It will be interesting to see what effect, if any, these changes have.

If the mass mailing prompts significantly more Iowans to take part in the June primaries Pate should consider making them permanent.

Perhaps “turnout” would be better in the long run if the state encouraged more voters to mail in rather than counting on them to literally turn out.

* * *

What better time than a global disaster of epic proportions for partisan sniping?