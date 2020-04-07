Ackarman: We are already 'sheltering in place'

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is taking criticism from many quarters for not directing Iowans to “shelter-in-place” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This seems more an argument over semantics than substance.
Reynolds had previously ordered, through at least April 30, the closure of all schools, restaurants and bars, fitness centers, swimming pools, salons, spas, barbershops, tattoo establishments, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments, theaters, casinos/gaming facilities, senior citizen centers/adult daycares, and other nonessential retail establishments (which covers pretty much everything except places offering groceries, medical supplies, household goods, fuel, etc.).
More recently she expanded that list to include shopping malls, libraries, social and fraternal clubs, bingo and bowling alleys, arcades, pool halls, amusement parks, skating rinks and parks, outdoor and indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers, tobacco and vaping shops, racetracks, music, toy, gaming, instrument and movie stores and campgrounds.
She has also prohibited gathering of more than 10 people for any purpose. Those who fail to comply with this order can be charged with a simple misdemeanor.
Reynolds has further ordered the suspension of all elective medical and dental procedures to maximize the amount of medical staff, equipment and space available for providing essential care.
The current public health crisis is likely to last for weeks if not months.
Looking at the list above, what more is there to eliminate for that length of time without creating a danger to public health and safety equal to or greater than that presented by COVID-19?
Given the number of people who would still need to travel for permitted activities, how would law enforcement know who was violating a more restrictive order?
Some argue a shelter-in-place order would further emphasize to Iowans the gravity of this emergency.
Yet there has already been an endless stream of dire media reports and an ample supply of government directives and warnings put out thus far.
Those still unmoved to action (or, more appropriately, inaction) obviously don’t trust the media and/or the government, aren’t paying attention, or simply don’t care.
It seems unlikely a more strongly worded order would have a significantly greater impact.
Iowa’s public health leaders are monitoring the situation and have developed a metric to help Reynolds determine if and when additional measures are needed.
For now it seems the governor has struck an appropriate balance between limiting interaction and assuring access to essential goods and services.
* * *
On another front in the social distancing campaign, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is taking unprecedented steps to encourage voting by mail in the June 2 primaries.
Most notably, Pate intends to mail every registered Iowa voter an absentee ballot request form for the primaries.
While polls will still be open on June 2, most areas will be operating with significantly fewer polling sites than normal.
Absentee voting as the only option is being considered for the November general election should the public health crisis persist.
While Iowa does better than the national average in terms of voter participation, there is still plenty of room for improvement. It will be interesting to see what effect, if any, these changes have.
If the mass mailing prompts significantly more Iowans to take part in the June primaries Pate should consider making them permanent.
Perhaps “turnout” would be better in the long run if the state encouraged more voters to mail in rather than counting on them to literally turn out.
* * *
What better time than a global disaster of epic proportions for partisan sniping?
Democrats and left-leaning media outlets can’t seem to say anything about the COVID-19 crisis without asserting that President Donald Trump has badly mismanaged the situation.
Trump, as per usual, can hardly complete a sentence (or a tweet) without congratulating himself on a job well done.
Many pols and pundits on the right are more than happy to curry favor with Trump and his faithful by kissing the President’s, ahem, ring.
The following quote, most frequently attributed to Ralph Waldo Emerson, was a favorite of former President Ronald Reagan:
“There is no limit to what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit.”
Clearly the time to assume such an attitude has arrived.
There will be plenty of opportunity for taking bows and throwing stones after the worst of this pandemic has passed.
Best of Tim Ackarman
Take a look at columnist Tim Ackerman's most popular recent columns:
So will a rising tide lift all boats, or will only the strong survive?
This is exactly what I was afraid of when we elected a man with no political, diplomatic or military experience: a potentially epic crisis.
Otto von Bismarck once famously said “politics is the art of the possible, the attainable — the art of the next best.”
It’s easier to offer criticism than solutions, and easier to make a mess than to clean it up.
“She’s a short-timer.”
I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.
Sometimes common sense and the letter of the law are entirely unrelated.
Republicans have in recent years successfully politicized what should be an apolitical process: the nomination and confirmation of Supreme Cou…
There’s no such thing as a free lunch. But sooner or later you still have to eat.
Back in 2016 both Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump had less than 50% favorability ratings…
Tim Ackarman, a regular columnist for the Globe Gazette, lives in Miller.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!