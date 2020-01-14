Ackarman: Trump played into Iran's hands by killing Soleimani

This is exactly what I was afraid of when we elected a man with no political, diplomatic or military experience: a potentially epic crisis.

Nearly three years into the Donald Trump presidency, it has not turned out as badly as I’d expected.

Not that I think he’s done much particularly well, mind you. My expectations were simply that low.

Given his resume, his colossal ego and his lack of any filter, I fully imagined Trump tanking the economy, elevating government dysfunction to new heights, destroying alliances and starting a new war or two.

In fact the economy has proven resilient.

Congress, the courts, his own advisors and bureaucratic inertia have kept Trump from swamping the ship of state.

Allies have for the most part demonstrated tolerance and restraint when dealing with the president and his antics.

And despite his best efforts (remember North Korea?) Trump has yet to stoke any new military conflicts.

With a recent drone attack and subsequent bluster, however, he may have dangerously escalated the ongoing war in the Middle East.