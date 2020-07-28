Ackarman: 'Traditional values' aren't everyone's values
Ackarman: 'Traditional values' aren't everyone's values

Recent accusations of racial disparity within the Iowa Hawkeye football program illustrate the challenges of both defining and addressing racism.

Some of the comments and “jokes” allegedly made by Iowa coaches are clearly offensive and unacceptable. Change is needed, some of which is already underway.

There are other examples cited in which Black players claimed to be unfairly targeted where white coaches might sincerely believe race was not a factor.

It’s easy, and currently popular, to explain this disparity away as white people being clueless. Yet it is more beneficial if all involved try to see the other perspective in order to build understanding.

Former Hawkeye linebacker Aaron Mends offered a particularly thoughtful—and thought-provoking—statement regarding the Iowa situation.

“There are copious examples of team rules disguised as ‘culture’ that may or may not be intentionally oppressive in nature,” Mends wrote. “That’s part of what makes it hard to be a black player at Iowa. As we know, freedom of expression is very important to the growth and development of young men. Growth and development are ideals Iowa prides itself upon.”

Truth be told, many “old-school” coaches, as well as authorities in numerous other arenas, wouldn’t rank freedom of expression very highly on their list of positive attributes for growth and development.

Most of today’s leaders either came of age in the 1960’s or were raised by parents who did.

Only a relative handful of 60’s youth tuned out, toked up, grew long hair and joined communes, protests or love-fests.

Many kept on attending church, going to work, saluting the flag and supporting the troops while raising their families with the same values their parents instilled in them.

These folks often viewed “flower children” as degenerates and ingrates with no respect for traditional American values.

Now making the rules rather than just following them, some continue to see the societal norms they set and values they hold not as cultural choices, but as absolutes.

Leaders having this mindset view discipline, humility, self-control, respect for authority and conformity more favorably than freedom of expression, which they may continue to find suspect.

As such they see people of color whose speech, dress and behavior doesn’t meet their standards not as individuals celebrating their culture, but rather as just the latest bunch of hippies offering up another innately inferior counter-culture.

To them it isn’t about race, and on the exterior perhaps it’s not.

Many with this view truly accept people of color as equals so long as they keep their hats on straight, their hair cut short, their pants pulled up with shirts tucked in, and their music turned down while speaking more like Barak Obama than Snoop Dogg.

They either fail to consider, or don’t care, that these “traditional values” originated primarily in the 1940’s and 50’s with middle-aged and elderly white men, many of whom also either openly supported or conveniently ignored segregation, voter suppression, lynching, etc.

So where minorities feel oppression those doing the oppressing honestly believe they are helping misguided young people by encouraging them to “straighten up and fly right,” and thereby become respectable and productive citizens.

Which, in their view, is what education and leadership are all about.

Taken too far this authoritarian tack can be repressive and racially insensitive if not blatantly and deliberately racist, as Mends noted in his statement. The onus to improve falls primarily on leaders such as Hawkeye coaches and institutions like the University of Iowa that employ them.

Yet people of all races and ethnicities must also understand freedom of expression is best used wisely and appropriately, which sometimes means within reasonable limits.

Anyone choosing to enter a university, work for a company, join an organization or (perhaps especially) become a member of a sports team must be willing to forgo some portion of their individuality in order to conform with group expectations.

Teamwork by its very nature often requires sacrifice of individual goals and recognition while working for the advancement of the team as a whole.

A certain level of conformity and subjugation to justly exercised authority helps to build team cohesiveness and actually foster a sense of equality and unanimity of purpose.

Idealists have often dreamed of a “colorblind” society. Unfortunately inter-racial relations have not advanced to the point where this is possible or even desirable.

Those setting the standards must strike a balance between treating everyone equitably while acknowledging that members of racial minorities have had significantly different experience with authority than their white counterparts, who have traditionally been viewed as the norm.

Finding an appropriate blend of “old school” and “woke” represents an extraordinary challenge. People of color have a right to demand the effort be made, but must also understand the path forward will be long, arduous and not always clear.

Tim Ackarman, a regular columnist for the Globe Gazette, lives in Miller.

