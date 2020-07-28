Ackarman: 'Traditional values' aren't everyone's values

Many with this view truly accept people of color as equals so long as they keep their hats on straight, their hair cut short, their pants pulled up with shirts tucked in, and their music turned down while speaking more like Barak Obama than Snoop Dogg.

They either fail to consider, or don’t care, that these “traditional values” originated primarily in the 1940’s and 50’s with middle-aged and elderly white men, many of whom also either openly supported or conveniently ignored segregation, voter suppression, lynching, etc.

So where minorities feel oppression those doing the oppressing honestly believe they are helping misguided young people by encouraging them to “straighten up and fly right,” and thereby become respectable and productive citizens.

Which, in their view, is what education and leadership are all about.

Taken too far this authoritarian tack can be repressive and racially insensitive if not blatantly and deliberately racist, as Mends noted in his statement. The onus to improve falls primarily on leaders such as Hawkeye coaches and institutions like the University of Iowa that employ them.