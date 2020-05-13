Ackarman: The food system isn't perfect but it's still the best we got right now

Many would-be reformers thus deem the sector unworthy of COVID-19 economic assistance (i.e. bailouts) despite the severe distress the industry faces due to outbreaks in many food-processing facilities and virus-related changes in demand.

These folks are playing the long game at a rare time when it’s more appropriate to be shortsighted.

Re-establishing a meaningful number of small-to-mid-sized, multi-commodity farms and rebuilding the local/regional purchasing, transportation, processing and marketing networks needed to serve them would take a sizable investment, incredible political will and, most critically, a lot of time.

Meanwhile the pandemic rages today, farmers have to make a living today and people have to eat today.

Few are willing to go full vegan or turn entirely to plant-based “milk” or “meat.” (Tried the latter a couple times, not impressed so far.)

And there isn’t nearly enough pasture-raised, cage-free, locally sourced anything at present to feed the entire population.

Flawed though it may be, the agricultural industry as it currently exists is vital to Iowa’s economy as well as to the billions of consumers who depend on it.