Ackarman: The food system isn't perfect but it's still the best we got right now

Some aiming to overhaul the agricultural industry hope to make political hay while the sun is shining. They’d do well to give it a little more drying time.
COVID-19 has brought to light serious flaws in our food system, particularly with regard to meat, eggs and dairy.
Small independent farms producing varied crops and livestock have been replaced by large, often corporate-owned single-commodity operations.
Only a handful of local meat lockers and creameries remain in rural communities, while small regional packing plants and dairies have given way to a handful of large food-processing factories, most owned by a handful of giant corporations.
Local food — once a way of life — has become a niche market.
When functioning at capacity this model inarguably provides ample product at a low price, although many assert hidden or ignored environmental and economic-opportunity costs make this cheap food anything but.
Also inarguably, this integration and centralization offers the potential for serious disruption to the supply chain when anything goes wrong, impacting farmers, consumers and everyone in between.
No surprise here for opponents of modern ag, who have long called for more humanitarian, egalitarian and environmentally sustainable agricultural practices.
Many would-be reformers thus deem the sector unworthy of COVID-19 economic assistance (i.e. bailouts) despite the severe distress the industry faces due to outbreaks in many food-processing facilities and virus-related changes in demand.
These folks are playing the long game at a rare time when it’s more appropriate to be shortsighted.
Re-establishing a meaningful number of small-to-mid-sized, multi-commodity farms and rebuilding the local/regional purchasing, transportation, processing and marketing networks needed to serve them would take a sizable investment, incredible political will and, most critically, a lot of time.
Meanwhile the pandemic rages today, farmers have to make a living today and people have to eat today.
Few are willing to go full vegan or turn entirely to plant-based “milk” or “meat.” (Tried the latter a couple times, not impressed so far.)
And there isn’t nearly enough pasture-raised, cage-free, locally sourced anything at present to feed the entire population.
Flawed though it may be, the agricultural industry as it currently exists is vital to Iowa’s economy as well as to the billions of consumers who depend on it.
In this crisis we must do whatever is necessary to prop up our food production and distribution system now while considering how to improve it when the pandemic threat has passed.
* * *
In the May 6 Globe my counterpart J.W. Sayles offered some fascinating and insightful commentary on the prevalence of COVID-19 in meatpacking plants. I’d encourage you to reread it before considering my thoughts on this.
In case you didn’t, Sayles noted outbreaks seem more numerous and severe in packing plants than in other factories having high worker concentrations, and offered the quite plausible theory that animal fluids are a particularly good medium for viral transmission.
Besides the fluids, another outlying characteristic of meat processing plants relative to other factories is lower temperature and higher humidity level.
Could this environment increase or prolong virus survival and/or increase worker susceptibility to becoming infected upon exposure?
The work in packing plants is reputed to be particularly strenuous and the hours often long. Do these conditions represent risk factors?
Sayles also noted the large percentage of immigrant workers in these facilities and speculated their lower influenza immunization rate may make their immune systems less robust.
Interesting, but I’m disinclined to agree.
Despite having done no research to back this assertion, I’d speculate the influenza immunization rate among workers in other types of factories isn’t that much greater than what is found among meatpackers, regardless of country of origin.
More importantly, given the countless pathogens humans in general—and meatpackers in particular—are exposed to on a daily basis, I doubt one little flu shot each year does much in the grand scheme to build a burlier immune system or to provide protection against an unrelated virus.
I do wonder if other attributes common to immigrants in these facilities might make them more susceptible to either contract the virus at work or to introduce it into the workplace.
Possible factors include lower educational attainment, lower socioeconomic status, lack of fluency in English, a propensity towards larger families and greater incidence of multi-family and/or multi-generational households, any of which might lead to less social distancing.
I do hope (and suspect) greater minds than mine are considering and exploring these issues, as like Sayles, I have many questions and few answers.
