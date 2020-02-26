Ackarman: Taking a minute to say 'I told you so'

He used his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to pursue his aims in the country rather than working through normal diplomatic channels.

He withheld promised U.S. aid from the Ukraine while undertaking these endeavors, implying if not directly stating that said aid would be contingent upon granting his requests.

Finally, he invoked executive privilege in discouraging members of his administration from cooperating with the House inquiry into these matters.

Trump didn’t try to deny or even sugarcoat any of this, but rather claimed it was all perfectly appropriate.

So the Senate really didn’t need to investigate what happened. The only real questions to be considered were whether this conduct constituted an abuse of power and, if so, whether that abuse was egregious enough to warrant Trump’s removal for office.

Unsurprisingly, all Senate Democrats felt removal was justified while all Republicans except Mitt Romney did not.

(Hard to say whether Romney was voting his conscience or positioning himself as a future moderate Republican champion should Trump fail to win reelection in November. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and applaud his courage in bucking the party line.)