Ackarman: Taking a minute to say 'I told you so'

I hate to say I told you so (OK, maybe I enjoy it a little), but that was a waste of time, and I told you so.
I’m speaking about the pointless exercise of bringing impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
Back in August I wrote in this space that impeaching Trump would serve only to widen the partisan divide, unite and energize Trump’s base and divert Congress from the necessary functions of government.
This was before Trump’s unseemly behavior with regard to the Ukraine came to light, but those misdeeds did little to change the calculus.
House Democrats spent significant time and resources investigating Trump’s conduct before passing articles of impeachment, sat on those articles while lobbying Senate Republican leaders to conduct an exhaustive trial, and finally squealed in mock surprise and outrage when the Senate instead quickly dismissed the charges almost completely along party lines.
Democrats continue to lament that the trial was not legitimate because no new documents were examined and no witnesses were called.
What these critics fail to realize (or hope others fail to realize) is that the facts in the case weren’t really in dispute.
Trump admittedly asked the Ukrainian president to investigate the son of Democratic political candidate Joe Biden as a “personal favor.”
He used his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to pursue his aims in the country rather than working through normal diplomatic channels.
He withheld promised U.S. aid from the Ukraine while undertaking these endeavors, implying if not directly stating that said aid would be contingent upon granting his requests.
Finally, he invoked executive privilege in discouraging members of his administration from cooperating with the House inquiry into these matters.
Trump didn’t try to deny or even sugarcoat any of this, but rather claimed it was all perfectly appropriate.
So the Senate really didn’t need to investigate what happened. The only real questions to be considered were whether this conduct constituted an abuse of power and, if so, whether that abuse was egregious enough to warrant Trump’s removal for office.
Unsurprisingly, all Senate Democrats felt removal was justified while all Republicans except Mitt Romney did not.
(Hard to say whether Romney was voting his conscience or positioning himself as a future moderate Republican champion should Trump fail to win reelection in November. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and applaud his courage in bucking the party line.)
New documentation or testimony would have been unlikely to sway even a handful of Senators on either side. Thus it was futile to expend additional resources prolonging a show trial the outcome of which was predetermined.
This is yet another example of how our two-party system is failing to serve the people well.
Politically active voters in each camp have largely adopted an “us vs. them” mentality in which advancing the interests of their own party while undermining the efforts of the other is seen as serving the public good.
Democrats undertook a futile impeachment to appease bloodthirsty activists on the far left, while Republicans (less Mitt) found ways to ignore or excuse Trump’s bad behavior rather than risk his ire and that of his supporters.
The only things either side has gained are political talking points.
Trump has only about eight months in office before voters will decide whether he deserves to remain there.
It would have been more productive to skip the impeachment drama and await their verdict.
But until independent voters and moderates in each party demand better, petty theatrics of this nature will continue in one form or another no matter who holds office.
Tim Ackarman, a regular columnist for the Globe Gazette, lives in Miller.