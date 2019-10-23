It’s easier to offer criticism than solutions, and easier to make a mess than to clean it up.
So President Donald Trump is learning as he implements his questionable troop non-withdrawal from Syria.
The U.S. sent troops into Syria under President Barak Obama in 2015 to aid in the fight against the Islamic State, aka ISIS, a coalition of radical Islamist fighters who used terrorist tactics to control large swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria.
Most of the 2000 or so troops served as advisors and trainers to Kurdish militia fighters who, with the benefit of U.S. air support and limited assistance from other U.S. allies, largely defeated ISIS by 2018.
Yet Syria remains a simmering cauldron of political, religious and ethnic tension with the potential to boil over into new conflict at any time.
Kurds in Syria and neighboring Turkey desire their own state complete with either independence or at the very least a high degree of autonomy.
This places them at odds with both the Syrian government—led by President Bashar Assad and supported by U.S. adversaries Iran and Russia—and the Turkish government with which the U.S. maintains an often-strained alliance.
U.S. troops have remained stationed throughout Syria primarily and officially to prevent the resurgence of ISIS. Their presence, however, has also served to deter military action against the Kurds by either Turkey or Assad and his allies.
This changed weeks ago when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly told Trump he planned to invade the region despite U.S. presence.
Trump removed troops stationed nearest the Turkish border, clearing the way for Erdogan’s incursion and contributing to death or displacement for former U.S. allies.
Trump subsequently announced the move is in preparation for a complete withdrawal from Syria, although this has not yet been achieved.
Trump has condemned the bloodshed in Syria and promised economic sanctions against Turkey, but has given no indication of contemplating a military response.
Kurdish forces, many feeling abandoned and betrayed, have recently formed an alliance with Assad, increasing Iranian and Russian influence in the area as American sway wanes.
There are reports many ISIS fighters and ISIS-sympathetic civilian refugees have slipped away in the process.
You have free articles remaining.
To be fair, Trump throughout his campaign and presidency has decried perpetual U.S. involvement in Middle East wars and expressed his desire to get U.S. troops out of Syria.
His move has for the time kept the U.S. out of a long-running conflict in which there is no clear path towards resolution.
At the same time, Trump has abandoned former key U.S. allies in the fight against terrorism while ceding regional influence to American adversaries, drawing bipartisan criticism both at home and abroad.
There is no way of knowing whether a more forceful U.S. response would have dissuaded Erdogan from entering Syria or simply exacerbated an already volatile situation.
Yet coming from a man who has consistently talked tough, praised strength and belittled weakness, Trump’s move appears out of character.
At first blush it appears Erdogan postured and Trump backed down.
Whether this was to protect American lives, attempt to preserve an already fragile diplomatic relationship with Turkey (a fellow NATO member, incidentally) or simply protect Trump’s many personal business interests in the country is open to speculation.
All three considerations likely played a role.
Again to be fair, the untenable situation in Syria was not of Trump’s making. Many on both sides of the isle have argued the rise of ISIS was initiated by President George W. Bush’s decision to invade Iraq and fueled by Obama’s subsequent mismanagement of the aftermath.
Among those making this case was presidential candidate Donald Trump.
“Take a look at Iraq,” Trump said during his final presidential debate with former Obama Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “She gave us ISIS because her and Obama created this huge vacuum. And a small group came out of that huge vacuum because, we should never have been in Iraq, but once we were there we should have never gotten out the way they want to get out.”
Depending on what emerges from the huge vacuum Trump has now created by getting out of Syria the way he wants to get out, he may soon find himself on the receiving end of a similar critique.
It is, after all, easier to offer criticism than solutions, and easier to make a mess than to clean one up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.