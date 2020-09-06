Ackarman: Polls and the people who administer them

A recent Pew Research Center survey cited by fellow columnist Steve Corbin on Aug. 26 has me wondering about polls and the people who take part in them.
Respondents to the poll in question expressed more confidence in President Donald Trump than his Democratic challenger Joe Biden to handle five (of 12) issues, including immigration, reproductive rights and gun policy.
Biden was considered best on six issues including, paradoxically, future Supreme Court appointments.
Based on Republican Party politics as well as Trump’s words and actions in office, one would assume the majority of respondents in this survey favored tough immigration policy, restrictions on abortion and protection or expansion of gun rights.
During Trump’s presidency federal courts have overturned some of his most restrictive immigration initiatives. Previous courts have declared or affirmed both abortion and private firearm ownership to be constitutional rights.
At the Supreme Court level votes on these contentious social issues are often close, with most justices proving fairly consistent in displaying liberal or conservative tendencies.
The court currently includes five conservative-leaning justices (although Chief Justice John Roberts has proven to be something of a wildcard) the oldest of whom is 72, and four liberal-leaning justices including two over age 80.
If Trump were able to replace one or both of the aging liberals with younger justices in the ideological mold of his previous appointees the court would be shifted significantly to the right for a decade at minimum.
Presumably this would bode well for conservative gains on the issues for which poll respondents expressed a preference for Trump.
So why would these same folks prefer Biden Supreme court picks, who would almost certainly fortify or expand the court’s liberal wing?
An idealistic interpretation is that the survey population was dominated by politically savvy and fair-minded center-right individuals who believe having an ideologically balanced court serving as a legitimate check on presidents of either party is more important than making gains on select partisan issues.
A cynical view would be that a lot of Americans are clueless.
Speaking of polls and cluelessness…
Nearly four years later it’s still amazing how many pollsters, pundits and self-proclaimed political know-it-alls (self included) expected Hillary Clinton to comfortably best Trump in the last general election.
Trump and many of his core supporters are notoriously suspicious of government, traditional media outlets, pollsters and the like.
A plausible theory is that these folks are therefore less likely to respond to polls or talk with reporters, leading to their being undercounted.
Discussions of this nature got me to wondering: who does and doesn’t respond to polls, and why?
Personally I ditched my landline over a year ago and seldom answer my cell for a number I don’t recognize. If I do accidentally pick up for a survey taker or political campaigner I usually say no thanks and hang up before they have a chance to argue.
I suspect I’m not alone.
So are those of a certain age, race, ethnicity, gender, religious background, political persuasion, etc., less likely than others to take part in a poll?
Obviously if this is the case even the most unbiased survey sent to a large and well-randomized sample group could produce unrepresentative results.
I’m sure pollsters have considered this possibility, but how could they ever figure it out with any certainty?
Maybe they could conduct a survey… oh wait, never mind.
Tim Ackarman, a regular columnist for the Globe Gazette, lives in Miller.
