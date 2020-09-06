Ackarman: Polls and the people who administer them

If Trump were able to replace one or both of the aging liberals with younger justices in the ideological mold of his previous appointees the court would be shifted significantly to the right for a decade at minimum.

Presumably this would bode well for conservative gains on the issues for which poll respondents expressed a preference for Trump.

So why would these same folks prefer Biden Supreme court picks, who would almost certainly fortify or expand the court’s liberal wing?

An idealistic interpretation is that the survey population was dominated by politically savvy and fair-minded center-right individuals who believe having an ideologically balanced court serving as a legitimate check on presidents of either party is more important than making gains on select partisan issues.

A cynical view would be that a lot of Americans are clueless.

* * *

Speaking of polls and cluelessness…

Nearly four years later it’s still amazing how many pollsters, pundits and self-proclaimed political know-it-alls (self included) expected Hillary Clinton to comfortably best Trump in the last general election.