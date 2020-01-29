Ackarman: Political discord won't be overcome for environmental trust fund

Generally I’ll admit when I’m mistaken once I’m thoroughly convinced it’s true. But good luck with the convincing!
Come this April, however, I’d like nothing better than to confess to being wrong with a smile on my face.
During her Condition of the State address, Gov. Kim Reynolds voiced support for increasing the state sales tax by one cent, 3/8ths of which would be directed to the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund created via a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2010.
She called for changes to the distribution formula for this fund that would, relative to the original enabling legislation, increase support for soil and water conservation and lake restoration while reducing funds for public recreation initiatives.
The governor’s plan would nonetheless represent at least a 14% increase in conservation and outdoor recreation spending over current appropriations while increasing resources for water conservation by nearly 31%.
After a decade of waiting, most conservation advocates are happy to accept these relatively modest changes to the formula in order to see the trust funded.
With a Republican governor and environmental interests in general agreement regarding a path forward on an initiative that has long enjoyed Democratic support, this might seem like a slam-dunk.
Yet when a longtime acquaintance and fellow conservation advocate asked if I thought this was finally the year we would see the trust funded, I told him I had serious doubts.
Some staunchly conservative Republicans are philosophically opposed to new public land acquisitions in general and recreational trails through rural areas in particular.
Reynolds’ plan would provide new money for both, albeit less than was originally proposed.
Some Democrats, meanwhile, consider any changes to the formula presented in 2010 to be a breech of faith with voters who approved the trust.
And then there’s the rest of that penny to consider.
Reynolds’ plan calls for a one-cent increase in the sales tax, with the first 3/8ths constitutionally earmarked for the trust under the 2010 amendment.
The governor intends to use the additional revenue to fund a 10% income tax cut while also reducing local property taxes by having the state assume more responsibility for mental health care costs.
Funding for the trust will total between $150 and $200 million annually.
Reynolds has also proposed over $100 million in new education spending as well as increases for rural broadband access, job training and child care, among other initiatives.
If the governor intends to return the entire penny sales tax increase to Iowans with comparable cuts to income and property taxes, it seems unlikely state revenue growth will be adequate to fund the new conservation spending as well as Reynolds’ other priorities.
Should the governor or Republican legislative leaders propose budget cuts elsewhere to balance the books, they’ll likely lose needed Democratic support.
That Democratic support, it must be noted, is already lukewarm at best in the party’s liberal wing.
If only the “leftover” 5/8ths of a cent is used for tax relief, however, fiscally conservative Republicans will be reluctant to support what some will view as up to $200 million in new taxation and spending.
Election-year politics will play a significant role in both camps as well.
For this to pass, moderate Republicans and Democrats will have to forsake traditional party dogma, break with the most extreme elements in their respective caucuses and work together for the greater good.
In an election year I just don’t see that happening.
Go ahead, Iowa leaders: prove me wrong. Please.
Tim Ackarman, a regular columnist for the Globe Gazette, lives in Miller.