Ackarman: Political discord won't be overcome for environmental trust fund

Generally I’ll admit when I’m mistaken once I’m thoroughly convinced it’s true. But good luck with the convincing!

Come this April, however, I’d like nothing better than to confess to being wrong with a smile on my face.

During her Condition of the State address, Gov. Kim Reynolds voiced support for increasing the state sales tax by one cent, 3/8ths of which would be directed to the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund created via a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2010.

She called for changes to the distribution formula for this fund that would, relative to the original enabling legislation, increase support for soil and water conservation and lake restoration while reducing funds for public recreation initiatives.

The governor’s plan would nonetheless represent at least a 14% increase in conservation and outdoor recreation spending over current appropriations while increasing resources for water conservation by nearly 31%.

After a decade of waiting, most conservation advocates are happy to accept these relatively modest changes to the formula in order to see the trust funded.