Ackarman: Police reform needs time and thought to be successful

Despite the urgency of this issue, and because of it, all involved parties must take the time to ensure any new steps are taken in the proper direction.

It’s better to do the right thing slowly than make a mistake quickly.

* * *

The justifiable outrage over Floyd’s killing has overshadowed the fact that the officers involved were fired when the facts came to light, while one has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

There was a time when such swift and decisive discipline would have been unlikely. This in and of itself represents progress, albeit incremental and insufficient.

While the vast majority of police officers are courageous, hardworking individuals trying to do the right thing, human nature and the law of averages dictates that a few individuals, when given power, will abuse it.

No amount of screening or training is likely to eliminate all bad actors.

Dismissing and if necessary arresting officers who fail to show reasonable restraint and common decency should send a message to both police and protesters that brutality will not be tolerated.

Brutality on the part of demonstrators should similarly not be tolerated.