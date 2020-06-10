Ackarman: Police reform needs time and thought to be successful
Ackarman: Police reform needs time and thought to be successful

The race for Iowa’s Fourth U. S. Congressional District, which includes most of North Iowa, just got interesting.

In a mild upset, Iowa State Sen. Randy Feenstra defeated nine-term Republican incumbent Rep. Steve King in the June 2 primary.

He will face Democrat J.D. Scholten, who ran unopposed for the nomination after having narrowly lost to King in the 2018 general election.

King’s solidly conservative voting record played well in a solidly conservative district. Yet he fell out of favor with Republican leadership, and many voters, over his long history of statements widely condemned as racist and sexist.

Feenstra offers a policy platform differing little from that of King, or President Donald Trump, and comes without King’s baggage.

Most political analysts believe Feenstra’s victory increases the likelihood that Republicans will retain the seat in November.

Tim Ackarman

Tim Ackarman

Scholten, however, has strong name recognition, an established campaign infrastructure and nearly universal support among Democrats.

King and his loyalists claimed he was misquoted and misrepresented by the liberal media and then thrown under the bus by party leadership. No doubt his ouster has created some hard feelings.

Feenstra will need their support in order to hold off Scholten, and he cannot take it for granted.

He’ll need to spend the summer mending fences and building bridges or risk being on the wrong end of another 4th District upset in November.

* * *

The indefensible death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked protests nationwide and has motivated some Iowa Democrats and black leaders to call for urgent legislation governing police conduct.

It’s a good idea but horrible timing.

Legislation regarding such a critical issue needs to be comprehensive, thoughtful and enforceable.

Ideally any such bill should be thoroughly vetted by legislators, black leaders and law enforcement officials to maximize efficacy and minimize the risk of unintended consequences.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Iowa legislators hope to wrap up their delayed and disjointed 2020 session in the course of two or three weeks.

Most of this time will be consumed with passing essential budgetary bills and perhaps addressing a handful of policy measures that were already in the works before the session was suspended.

Adding something completely new of this magnitude in that time frame seems like a pretty heavy lift.

Institutionalized racism has existed in America since before it was America. Much effort has been undertaken over the years to attack this problem, and considerably more is clearly needed.

Despite the urgency of this issue, and because of it, all involved parties must take the time to ensure any new steps are taken in the proper direction.

It’s better to do the right thing slowly than make a mistake quickly.

* * *

The justifiable outrage over Floyd’s killing has overshadowed the fact that the officers involved were fired when the facts came to light, while one has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

There was a time when such swift and decisive discipline would have been unlikely. This in and of itself represents progress, albeit incremental and insufficient.

While the vast majority of police officers are courageous, hardworking individuals trying to do the right thing, human nature and the law of averages dictates that a few individuals, when given power, will abuse it.

No amount of screening or training is likely to eliminate all bad actors.

Dismissing and if necessary arresting officers who fail to show reasonable restraint and common decency should send a message to both police and protesters that brutality will not be tolerated.

Brutality on the part of demonstrators should similarly not be tolerated.

Random looting and destruction perpetrated by a few serves only to escalate tensions and undermine the message of legitimate, peaceful protesters.

Cracking down forcefully on these activities demonstrates a commitment to law and order, not an endorsement of racial injustice.

Tim Ackarman, a regular columnist for the Globe Gazette, lives in Miller.

