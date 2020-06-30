Ackarman: Our complacency will condemn us

Most likely I’d have hurried past without a second thought, assuming the police were good guys and had the situation in hand.

Had I lingered long enough to sense a problem, I’d have likely reasoned Chauvin knew what he was doing and the other officers would surely intervene if needed.

After Floyd lost consciousness and paramedics arrived, I would probably have looked on in silent disbelief and wondered why somebody didn’t do something before it came to this.

And on some level I’d have still been thankful the bullies were picking on someone else.

The vast majority of police officers are decent people intent on doing the right thing.

Few are passionately racist, yet even the best can unconsciously allow their judgment to be tainted by the undercurrents of racism still prevalent in this country.

Similarly, relatively few white Americans are deliberately feeding that undercurrent, but far too many, self included, have been too timid or complacent to help stem it.

We must all endeavor to do better, whether by quietly saying “that’s not funny” to a racist joke or screaming “get off his neck before you f---ing kill him” in the ear of a rogue cop.