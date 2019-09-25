Back in 2016 both Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump had less than 50% favorability ratings among the general public.
So how did they secure the nominations? Collectively we have only ourselves to blame.
Presidential nominees for the two major political parties are chosen through state-level primaries and caucuses in which less than 30% of eligible voters normally participate.
The Republican and Democratic national committees as well as key party power brokers in each state heavily influence the rules for and timing of these events.
Participation is skewed towards the most passionate and engaged voters from the parties, who quite often represent the most extreme elements within each group.
The “moderate majority” largely sits back and waits while these insiders and activists pick their champions, and then chooses whichever nominee they view as the lesser of two evils.
If they even do that: voter turnout in the 2016 general election was only about 60%, which is above average for at least the past two decades.
And in a disheartening twist, the higher turnout in 2016 may well have been driven primarily by intense voter dislike for the candidate they opposed rather than ardent support for their preferred.
Engaging more voters in the nomination process might help to overcome the combination of apathy and cynicism with which many regard the electoral system.
The Democratic National Committee is working towards that end by focusing on caucus states, where turnout is generally even lower than in primary states.
The Iowa Caucuses are held on a Monday night and last for hours, making attendance inconvenient for those with atypical work schedules, childcare issues or difficulty with travel, among other challenges.
Under orders from the DNC, state party officials are searching for methods to make the process more inclusive.
Their initial idea of “virtual” caucuses — an option to participate by telephone — was rejected due to security concerns.
More recently officials have received approval to authorize “satellite” caucuses. Iowa Democrats who have difficulty attending designated precinct caucuses will have the option to apply to hold alternative caucuses at the location of their choosing.
This is a modest improvement at best.
No matter how many caucus sites are available and what time they are held, there will still be plenty of voters unable or unwilling to attend.
And even if both Democrats and Republicans were able to substantially improve caucus turnout (Republicans are not actively considering changes at this time) it would still leave out the slightly over 1/3 of Iowa voters who are registered as Independents.
The real fix would be to move presidential candidate selection to an open primary system in which anyone eligible could cast a vote either on primary election day or beforehand via an absentee process.
Of course, suggesting as much amounts to political blasphemy here in the Hawkeye State.
This is because — just in case you haven’t heard — Iowa’s caucuses are currently the first in the nation.
Political junkies from both sides of the isle relish the state’s resultant time in the spotlight and outsized opportunity to make or break the campaigns of lesser-known presidential hopefuls.
It’s one of the few things, actually, about which there is strong bipartisan agreement.
New Hampshire holds the nation’s first primary shortly after the Iowa Caucuses, and residents there are equally partial to their lead-off status.
Any move by Iowa to institute a primary, or anything even vaguely resembling a primary, would be met with fierce resistance from the Granite State.
Such a squabble could well put both states’ positions at risk, as many politicos from elsewhere would like to scrap tradition and give other states an opportunity to hold the pole position.
A solution could be reached using skills best learned in kindergarten: cooperation and sharing.
Iowa and New Hampshire should agree to each hold primaries on the same day.
New Hampshire would benefit by moving up to equal footing with Iowa in the pecking order, while Iowa would gain through significantly greater voter participation.
With both states on board the DNC would quite likely agree to this plan, helping to solidify each state’s position at the head of the pack.
If Iowa were willing to ditch its vaunted caucuses perhaps other states would follow suite, further enhancing voter engagement.
Democrats market themselves as agents of change and pride themselves on inclusiveness.
By taking the lead on this transformation, Iowa Democrats could prove they’re willing to walk the talk.
